Error-filled, 10-run first inning propels Sun Prairie baseball team to WIAA Division 1 semifinal victory

With one out, Fialco’s error on a throw over to first allowed Shepard to score from third with the Cardinals’ first run.

An error on senior Liam Moreno’s grounder to short resulted in the Cardinals’ second run.

Senior Brady Stevens drove in the third run with a single, then senior Carter Wambach followed with an RBI-walk and junior Addison Ostrenga had a run-scoring single. The sixth run scored when Shepard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Zach Wolfram relieved Fialco, who lasted one-third of an inning and was charged with nine unearned runs. An error, Josh Caron’s run-scoring single and another error led to four more runs scoring for the Cardinals.

Wolfgram held the Cardinals in check after that, while Menomonee Falls chipped away at the deficit with single runs in the third and fifth and four runs in the

Cardinals starting pitcher Jackson Hunley, a sophomore right-hander, pitched the first three innings. He permitted two runs, one earned, before Hamilton and Caron worked in relief.