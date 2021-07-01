Error-filled, 10-run first inning propels Sun Prairie baseball team to WIAA Division 1 semifinal victory

GRAND CHUTE – Sun Prairie baseball coach Rob Hamilton hadn’t remembered seeing anything like the bottom of the first inning Thursday.
After Menomonee Falls grabbed a one-run lead in the top of first inning, Sun Prairie answered with 10 runs on five hits and five Phoenix errors in the bottom of the first.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Sun Prairie rode that beginning to a 10-7 victory over fifth-seeded and seventh-ranked Menomonee Falls in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium.
Sun Prairie (28-2) advanced to the Division 1 championship game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Sun Prairie will face the winner of the second semifinal between second-seeded and second-ranked Bay Port and sixth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial. Menomonee Falls finished 26-4.
Phoenix senior center fielder Luke Nowak doubled to right leading off the game, advancing to third on an error on the play. Nowak scored on sophomore shortstop Keli Grennier’s single to left.
But the bottom of the first turned disastrous for the Phoenix and starting pitcher Cole Fialco -- and game-changing for the Cardinals, who sent 15 runners to the plate in the inning.
After Cardinals senior Carson Shepard walked, Fialco fielded Davis Hamilton’s grounder but threw errantly to second, permitting both runners to reach.
With one out, Fialco’s error on a throw over to first allowed Shepard to score from third with the Cardinals’ first run.
An error on senior Liam Moreno’s grounder to short resulted in the Cardinals’ second run.
Senior Brady Stevens drove in the third run with a single, then senior Carter Wambach followed with an RBI-walk and junior Addison Ostrenga had a run-scoring single. The sixth run scored when Shepard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Zach Wolfram relieved Fialco, who lasted one-third of an inning and was charged with nine unearned runs. An error, Josh Caron’s run-scoring single and another error led to four more runs scoring for the Cardinals.
Wolfgram held the Cardinals in check after that, while Menomonee Falls chipped away at the deficit with single runs in the third and fifth and four runs in the
Cardinals starting pitcher Jackson Hunley, a sophomore right-hander, pitched the first three innings. He permitted two runs, one earned, before Hamilton and Caron worked in relief.
Sun Prairie made its 16th state tournament appearance. The Cardinals finished second in 2019 (the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Prairie has been state champion eight times, which leads the WIAA membership for baseball championships.
Menomonee Falls made its first appearance in the spring tournament after making eight appearances in the summer program, most recently in 2018, the last season of summer baseball.
The Cardinals defeated eighth-seeded Onalaska 6-1 and the Phoenix defeated fourth-seeded Pewaukee 8-6 in the quarterfinals last Friday in Fond du Lac.
This story will be updated.