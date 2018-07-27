The final WIAA summer baseball tournament was completed last week in Mequon.
Muskego defeated Milwaukee Pius XI 2-1 in eight innings in the title game. Those two teams, Plymouth and Menomonee Falls were the four teams reaching the state semifinals for summer baseball.
The summer teams now will be absorbed into the spring season in 2019. The WIAA released sectional groupings this week for spring baseball in 2019.
Big Eight Conference schools had been in three sectionals in Division 1, but now will be assigned to two sectionals.
Seven Big Eight schools will be in one sectional.
Sectional 3 will be comprised of the Big Eight’s Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona, the Badger North Conference’s Beaver Dam, DeForest and Waunakee and the Badger South Conference’s Oregon and Watertown.
Waunakee won the Division 1 state title this season, defeating Hartland Arrowhead in the final.
Sectional 5 will consist of the Big Eight’s Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker, the Badger South’s Milton, plus Arrowhead, Sussex Hamilton, Wales Kettle Moraine, Mukwonago, Oconomowoc, Waukesha North, Waukesha South and Waukesha West.
Janesville Craig reached the Division 1 state semifinals this season, falling to Arrowhead.
In Division 2, area teams will be in Sectional 3, which is divided into four groupings.
Sectional 3A includes Baraboo, Lodi, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship and Mauston.
Sectional 3B includes Dodgeville, Madison Edgewood, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Platteville, River Valley and Sauk Prairie.
Sectional 3C includes Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, Stoughton, Beloit Turner and Delavan-Darien.
Sectional 3D includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater, Walworth Big Foot, East Troy and Elkhorn.
Watertown Luther Prep will be in Sectional 4C.
Assignments for Division 3 include:
Sectional 3B includes Wisconsin Heights, Boscobel, Cuba City, Fennimore, Lancaster, Prairie du Chien and Richland Center.
Sectional 3C includes Belleville, Cambridge, Lakeside Lutheran, New Glarus, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton and Orfordville Parkview.
Sectional 3D includes Columbus, Marshall, Pardeeville, Poynette, Waterloo, Markesan and Westfield.
Division 4 assignments include:
Sectional 4C includes Mineral Point, Argyle, Black Hawk, Darlington, Pecatonica, Shullsburg/Benton and Southwestern.
Sectional 4D includes Barneveld, Deerfield, Johnson Creek, Burlington Catholic Central, Williams Bay Faith Christian, Milwaukee Heritage Christian and Monticello/Albany.
All the sectionals for 2019 in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 can be found on the WIAA site for baseball.