Edgewood College baseball recruiting class includes Middleton's Ben Collier, Waunakee's Caden Hough

Middleton’s Ben Collier and Waunakee’s Caden Hough are area players in the Edgewood College baseball program’s 2020 recruiting class, which was announced Thursday by coach Al Brisack.
The Eagles will add nine players to their roster.
Recruiting coordinator Ryan O’Dell was instrumental in assembling the class, according to a release from Edgewood.
The recruiting class included Ben Collier, utility player (pitcher, outfielder, infielder), Middleton; Caden Hough, pitcher, Waunakee; Dylan Anderson, outfielder, Neenah; Connor Goodwin, outfielder, Slinger; Kyle Sagan, catcher, Oak Creek; Maximo Alanis, infielder, Streamwood, Illinois; Lucas Goard, pitcher, Midland High School in Illinois; Jacob Krenn, pitcher, Glendale, Arizona; and Lennard Pureza, catcher, Round Lake, Illinois.
