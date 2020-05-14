You are the owner of this article.
Edgewood College baseball recruiting class includes Middleton's Ben Collier, Waunakee's Caden Hough
Edgewood College baseball recruiting class includes Middleton's Ben Collier, Waunakee's Caden Hough

Middleton’s Ben Collier and Waunakee’s Caden Hough are area players in the Edgewood College baseball program’s 2020 recruiting class, which was announced Thursday by coach Al Brisack.

The Eagles will add nine players to their roster.

Recruiting coordinator Ryan O’Dell was instrumental in assembling the class, according to a release from Edgewood.

The recruiting class included Ben Collier, utility player (pitcher, outfielder, infielder), Middleton; Caden Hough, pitcher, Waunakee; Dylan Anderson, outfielder, Neenah; Connor Goodwin, outfielder, Slinger; Kyle Sagan, catcher, Oak Creek; Maximo Alanis, infielder, Streamwood, Illinois; Lucas Goard, pitcher, Midland High School in Illinois; Jacob Krenn, pitcher, Glendale, Arizona; and Lennard Pureza, catcher, Round Lake, Illinois.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

