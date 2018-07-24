Try 1 month for 99¢

The Edgewood College baseball team plans to add 14 players when fall practice begins in September.

The new 2019 recruiting class includes 13 freshmen and one junior college transfer, according to a release from Edgewood College assistant athletic director for communications David Petroff.

Edgewood, coached by Al Brisack, lost 13 players to graduation.

Area athletes in the class include Joseph Kalafut of Columbus and Ezra Smith of DeForest.

The class:

Kamdan Bloom, Catcher, Oconto Falls, Wis./Oconto Falls

Adam Cairo, Outfielder, Kenosha, Wis./Indian Trail

Branden Cohn, Pitcher, Mesa, Ariz./Desert Ridge

Nelson Crumbaker, Pitcher, Chippewa Falls, Wis./Chippewa Falls

Ryan Gale, Outfielder, Burnsville, Minn./Apple Valley

Trey Hunt, Infielder/Pitcher, Fennimore, Wis./Fennimore

Joseph Kalafut, First Base/Outfielder/Pitcher, Columbus, Wis./Columbus

Josh LaFave, Utility, Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville

Eric Nelson, Pitcher, DeKalb, Ill./DeKalb

Max Orput, Infielder, Rockford, Ill./Auburn/Rock Valley C.C. (Ill.)

Alex Prindle, Catcher, Rochester, Minn./Mayo

Kyle Semrad, Pitcher/Infielder, Racine, Wis./Walden Alternative

Ezra Smith, Pitcher, DeForest, Wis./DeForest

Matthew Turner, Pitcher, Elgin, Ill./Elgin

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

