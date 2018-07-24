The Edgewood College baseball team plans to add 14 players when fall practice begins in September.
The new 2019 recruiting class includes 13 freshmen and one junior college transfer, according to a release from Edgewood College assistant athletic director for communications David Petroff.
Edgewood, coached by Al Brisack, lost 13 players to graduation.
Area athletes in the class include Joseph Kalafut of Columbus and Ezra Smith of DeForest.
The class:
Kamdan Bloom, Catcher, Oconto Falls, Wis./Oconto Falls
Adam Cairo, Outfielder, Kenosha, Wis./Indian Trail
Branden Cohn, Pitcher, Mesa, Ariz./Desert Ridge
Nelson Crumbaker, Pitcher, Chippewa Falls, Wis./Chippewa Falls
Ryan Gale, Outfielder, Burnsville, Minn./Apple Valley
Trey Hunt, Infielder/Pitcher, Fennimore, Wis./Fennimore
Joseph Kalafut, First Base/Outfielder/Pitcher, Columbus, Wis./Columbus
Josh LaFave, Utility, Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville
Eric Nelson, Pitcher, DeKalb, Ill./DeKalb
Max Orput, Infielder, Rockford, Ill./Auburn/Rock Valley C.C. (Ill.)
Alex Prindle, Catcher, Rochester, Minn./Mayo
Kyle Semrad, Pitcher/Infielder, Racine, Wis./Walden Alternative
Ezra Smith, Pitcher, DeForest, Wis./DeForest
Matthew Turner, Pitcher, Elgin, Ill./Elgin