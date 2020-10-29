 Skip to main content
DeForest's Mason Kirchberg commits to UW-Oshkosh for baseball
DeForest's Mason Kirchberg commits to UW-Oshkosh for baseball

05BballSectional0443AJA-06052018192829

Waunakee's Taiten Manriquez (7) is safe at third base as DeForest's Mason Kirchberg (22) goes for the ball in the fourth inning of a WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional final at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Tuesday, June 5, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

DeForest senior Mason Kirchberg announced on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Oshkosh and plans to play baseball.

Kirchberg was an honorable-mention selection on the Badger North all-conference baseball team in 2019. WIAA spring sports weren’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirchberg is an infielder, and can play third base, shortstop and second base.

Kirchberg tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to further my academic and baseball career! I would like to thank my family, my teammates, and coaches in helping me through this process. Go Titans!”

Kirchberg also was on the 2019 DeForest football team that won the WIAA Division 3 state title. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

