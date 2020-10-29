DeForest's Mason Kirchberg commits to UW-Oshkosh for baseball

DeForest senior Mason Kirchberg announced on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Oshkosh and plans to play baseball.

Kirchberg was an honorable-mention selection on the Badger North all-conference baseball team in 2019. WIAA spring sports weren’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirchberg is an infielder, and can play third base, shortstop and second base.

Kirchberg tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to further my academic and baseball career! I would like to thank my family, my teammates, and coaches in helping me through this process. Go Titans!”

Kirchberg also was on the 2019 DeForest football team that won the WIAA Division 3 state title.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.