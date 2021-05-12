 Skip to main content
DeForest's Jack Olver earns nomination for WIAC weekly honor in baseball
UW-La Crosse freshman third baseman and designated hitter Jack Olver, who’s from DeForest, was among those nominated for a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference athlete of the week honor.

Olver was among the candidates for baseball position player of the week for the week of May 3-9.

UW-Stout junior shortstop Charlie Szykowny was named the baseball position player of the week, according to a WIAC release.

The honor is sponsored by Kwik Trip.

UW-Stout senior pitcher James Palmer was named baseball pitcher of the week.

UW-Platteville sophomore first baseman Claire Bakkestuen was named softball position player of the week.

UW-Oshkosh sophomore Maddie Fink was selected as softball pitcher of the week.

