Brewers go for more offense in draft, former Janesville Craig athlete Jack Blomgren selected by Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers went for offense on each of their five selections of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

One day after taking UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall selection, Milwaukee picked four more collegiate position players Thursday, the final day of the draft.

Miami (Fla.) shortstop Freddy Zamora was chosen in the second round. He’s regarded as a slick-fielding, strong-armed player who is ranked No. 100 by MLB Pipeline and No. 74 by Baseball America.

Zamora does carry some health risks — he is about three months into a projected nine-month rehab after having surgery to repair a torn ACL.

“It’s honestly been a crazy 2020, starting with my injury and then the season going down (due to the coronavirus),” Zamora said. “It was definitely shocking at first. It was tragic how the season ended. I’m just trying to get better from this, one day at a time, and not worrying about tomorrow. Just worrying about what I can control.”

In the third round, Milwaukee selected versatile Zavier Warren from Central Michigan.