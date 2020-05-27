Area Little League organizations demonstrate optimism that practices will begin

According to the plan, as of Tuesday youth leagues could begin activities between groups of up to 15, if social distancing is in place and gatherings don’t exceed 50 people, Beutter and Gingher each said.

That means leagues can resume practices with appropriate guidelines in place this week.

That gathering size at a field didn’t appear to be an obstacle while teams are in practice mode. Gingher said baseball teams at Kennedy normally have 10 to 12 players.

Gingher, excited that players and families will soon be able to come out to the ballpark, said Kennedy Little League can get teams formed and finalized with coaches in the next two weeks during Phase 1. He believed Kennedy will start getting some players on the fields for practices in the next week.

“It will be good for everyone,” Gingher said. “This practice period is a nice way to ease into it.”

Metrics must be met during the phases of the Forward Dane plan to move forward.

If Phases 1 and 2 (which Gingher said would permit a slight increase in gathering size) are successfully completed (after two weeks of each), the possibility of playing games could come in Phase 3 late in June or, more likely, in July.