GRAND CHUTE — In a battle of the state’s two top-ranked Division 4 baseball teams playing for the WIAA championship on Thursday, it was No. 1 Webster that flexed its muscle.
Webster’s decision to save ace pitcher Jack Washburn for the final paid off. The Oregon State recruit threw a two-hitter — Mineral Point didn’t have a hit after the first inning — as the Tigers beat the Pointers 11-1 at Fox Cities Stadium.
“I think our team should be very proud of what we accomplished this year,” Mineral Point sophomore Liam Stumpf said. “Even though we didn’t come out with the win today, we played one (heck) of a ballclub. … Nothing to be ashamed of. Very impressive team, so I think we should be very happy with our season.”
Washburn came into the game with an 0.13 ERA and allowed just eight hits all season with 111 strikeouts. Washburn struck out 12 against Mineral Point (27-1).
In the bottom of the first, Stumpf got a one-out single and Justin Baehler followed with a double to right field. Stumpf tried to score, but he was thrown out at the plate. With Baehler advancing to third on the throw home, he scored soon after on a wild pitch.
Washburn allowed just two baserunners the rest of the game. Both runners reached on errors.
After going 5-20 four seasons ago, coach Jordan Tibbits helped orchestrate turning the Mineral Point program around.
“We’ll take a second place any day, especially when you’re going up probably against one of the best small school baseball teams I think of all time with their pitching,” he said.
Webster, which won the Division 3 title in 2018, finished 30-0.
DIVISION 2
Antigo 8, Union Grove 3
Logan Doering hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs to help the Red Robins (21-5) defeat the Broncos (27-4) for their first state title.
Antigo 3, West De Pere 0
Junior left-hander Brady Renfro pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out seven, to lead the Red Robins past the top-ranked Phantoms (27-3) in a semifinal.
Antigo junior Nevin Cornelius went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
DIVISION 3
Stratford 9, Markesan 4
The Tigers (22-2) broke a 3-3 tie with a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning and beat the Hornets (22-6).
Eli Drexler and Chandler Schmidt each hit two-run singles in the the seventh and Dawson Moen had an RBI single to break the game open. Markesan was held scoreless over the first four innings by starter Bryce Leedle.
Schmidt went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Riley Bauman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tigers.
Markesan got a triple and single from Max Stellmacher.