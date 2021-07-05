All-state baseball: Sun Prairie's Josh Caron named state's Division 1 Player of the Year

Sun Prairie senior catcher/pitcher Josh Caron has been named the Division 1 All-State Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Caron, who led the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 state championship last week, hit .438 on the season with eight home runs, 13 steals, 23 runs scored and 49 RBIs.
He was joined on the first team by teammate Carson Shepard, a senior infielder who hit .519 with 18 steals, 33 runs scored and 40 RBIs.
DeForest senior infielder Mason Kirchberg made the first team after hitting .506 with nine homers, five steals, 33 runs and 40 RBIs for the Norskies.
Madison La Follette junior outfielder Cuyler Zukowski made the second team after hitting .450 with 11 steals, 17 runs scored and eight RBIs for the Lancers.
Chosen for the third team were DeForest senior pitcher Keagon Kaufmann, who went 7-0 with a 1.16 earned-run average, 39 strikeouts and 11 walks; and Columbus senior utility player Trace Kirchberg, who hit .475 with five homers and 27 RBIs and built a 6-1 pitching record with a 0.57 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 24 walks.
Area players making the honorable mention list were Verona senior pitcher Jacob Kisting (4-2, 0.69 ERA, 59 strikeouts), Sun Prairie junior infielder Davis Hamilton (.382, two homers, 38 RBIs), Deerfield sophomore infielder Cal Fisher (.486, 10 homers, 40 RBIs), Madison Memorial junior outfielder Tyler Schmitt (.491, eight RBIs), and Sun Prairie senior outfielder Durlin Radlund (.370, three homers, 20 RBIs).
South Central Region Players of the Year were Caron of Sun Prairie in Division 1, Trace Kirchberg of Columbus in Division 2, Bryce Leedle of Markesan in Division 3 and Fisher of Deerfield in Division 4.
Sun Prairie’s Jack Marchese was named South Central Assistant Coach of the Year.
Area players making the All-State Academic team were Carter Brown of Cambridge, Adam Acker of Waunakee and Benjamin Newton of Madison Edgewood;
Other divisional Players of the Year were Denmark’s Brennen Miller in Division 2, Ozaukee’s Noah Miller in Division 3 and Webster’s Owen Washburn in Division 4.
Players from the region making one of the top three All-State teams were Mineral Point junior outfielder Dominik McVay (first team), Dodgeville senior catcher Anthony Vivian (third team) and Mineral Point junior infielder Leyton Bowers (third team).
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 ALL-STATE TEAM
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Division 1: Josh Caron, Sun Prairie.
Division 2: Brennen Miller, Denmark.
Division 3: Noah Miller, Ozaukee.
Division 4: Owen Washburn, Webster.
FIRST TEAM
(Statistics in parentheses)
Pitchers: Cole Fialco, sr., Menomonee Falls (6-0 record, 0.13 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 14 walks); Jared Lessman, sr., St. Croix Falls (11-0, 0.96, 158/16); Brennen Miller, sr., Denmark (11-0, 0.98; 54/10).
Catchers: Josh Caron, sr., Sun Prairie (.438 batting average, 8 home runs, 13 steals, 23 runs, 49 RBIs); Anthony Tomczak, sr., Muskego (.594, 2, 0, 32, 37).
Infielders: Carson Shepard, sr., Sun Prairie (.519, 0, 18, 33, 40); Noah Miller, sr., Ozaukee (.608, 6, 14, 41, 21); Mason Kirchberg, sr., DeForest (.506, 9, 5, 33, 40); Alex Alicea, so., Milwaukee St. Thomas More (.515, 2, 22, 40, 21).
Outfielders: Luke Nowak, sr., Menomonee Falls (.419, 1, 35, 43, 18); Carson Hanson, jr., Pewaukee (.484, 5, 5, 30, 22); Dominik McVay, jr., Mineral Point (.532, 8, 20, 55, 28).
Utility/DH: Owen Washburn, sr., Webster (.746, 9, 22, 52, 73).
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Tommy Meyer, sr., Wauwatosa West; Tommy Ellisen, sr., Kimberly; Logan Dobberstein, jr., Pewaukee; Karson Casper, sr., Coleman.
Catcher: Trett Joles, sr., Boyceville.
Infielders: Boston Halloran, so., Franklin; Walker Retz, sr., Boyceville; Gradin Taschner, jr., Neenah; Theo Zeidler, jr., Bay Port; Clayton Slack, sr., Viroqua.
Outfielders: Nick Doubek, jr., Pewaukee; Ethan Rothbauer, sr., Bloomer; Cuyler Zukowski, jr., Madison La Follette (.450, 11 steals, 17 runs, 8 RBIs).
Utility/DH: Colin Dailey, sr., Cedarburg.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers: Alex Hayes, sr., Muskego; Cole Selvig, so., Eau Claire Regis; Keagon Kaufmann, sr., DeForest (7-0 record, 1.16 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 11 walks).
Catcher: Anthony Vivian, sr., Dodgeville.
Infielders: Brady Marget, sr., Whitefish Bay; Rory Fox, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Caleb Guden, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Leyton Bowers, jr., Mineral Point.
Outfielders: Dawson Rondorf, sr., West Bend East; Caleb DeJong, sr., Merrill; Mason Manglitz, sr., Onalaska.
Utility/DH: Trace Kirchberg, sr., Columbus (.475, 5 home runs, 6 steals, 25 runs, 27 RBIs; 6-1 record, 0.57 ERA, 70 strikeouts, 24 walks).
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers: Carson Bresser, sr., Waupun; Tristan Ellis, jr., Greendale; Owen Anderson, sr., Hudson; Jacob Kisting, sr., Verona (4-2, 0.69 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 14 walks); Bryce Leedle, sr., Markesan; Parker Knoll, sr., Fox Valley Lutheran; Caden Capomaccio, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Isaac Bixbey, sr., Rhinelander; Isaac Cychosz, sr., Rosholt; Dylan Lapic, sr., La Crosse Central; Ashton Michek, jr., Bangor; Liam Stumpf, jr., Mineral Point.
Catchers: Frank McGuire, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Brigs Richartz, sr., Menomonie; Jackson Schmitz, sr., Manitowoc; Kaden Kosobucki, sr., West De Pere; Matt Heinrich, sr., Wausau East; Calvin Hargrove, so., La Crosse Aquinas.
Infielders: Brady Counsell, sr., Whitefish Bay; Sawyer Smith, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Ivan Jake, jr., Kenosha Tremper; Ryan Kendziorski, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Dylan O’Connell, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Jackson Bonneville, sr., Ashland; Mike Krueger, sr., River Falls; Davis Hamilton, jr., Sun Prairie (.382, 2 HR, 13 steals, 39 runs, 38 RBIs); Cal Fisher, so., Deerfield (.486, 10 HRs, 37 runs, 40 RBIs); Caleb August, sr., Hortonville; Cal McGinnis, sr., Kimberly; Eli Fleischman, sr., Antigo; Andrew Popp, jr., Shawano; Braydon Skenandore, sr., West De Pere; Evan Long, sr., Tomah.
Outfielders: Ethan Cole, jr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Jonathan Kim, jr., Brookfield Academy; Max Semancik, jr., Franklin; Tanner Marsh, sr., Mondovi; Sam Erickson, fr., Hudson; Tyler Schmitt, jr., Madison Memorial (.491, 13 steals, 28 runs, 8 RBIs); Durlin Radlund, sr., Sun Prairie (.370, 3 HR, 10 steals, 29 runs, 20 RBIs); Brandon Carew, jr., Kimberly; Wilson Zuck, sr., Appleton North; Derek Weber, sr., De Pere; Tegan Werner, fr., Crivitz; Gabe Woldt, sr., New London; Brett Stuessel, sr., Sparta.
DH/utility: Luke Wroblewski, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Evan Iwinski, jr., Franklin; Tyler Butina, so., Jefferson; James Bornick, sr., Bay Port; Brock Warren, sr., Marathon; Clay Ritschard, sr., Argyle.
DISTRICT PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
South Central: Division 1, Josh Caron, Sun Prairie; Division 2, Trace Kirchberg, Columbus; Division 3, Bryce Leedle, Markesan; Division 4, Cal Fisher, Deerfield.
Southwest: D1, Dylan Lapic, La Crosse Central; D2, Anthony Vivian, Dodgeville; D3, Liam Stumpf, Mineral Point; D4, Riley Christensen, Belmont.
ASSISTANT COACHES OF THE YEAR
South Central: Jack Marchese, Sun Prairie.