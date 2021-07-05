All-state baseball: Sun Prairie's Josh Caron named state's Division 1 Player of the Year

Sun Prairie senior catcher/pitcher Josh Caron has been named the Division 1 All-State Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

Caron, who led the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 state championship last week, hit .438 on the season with eight home runs, 13 steals, 23 runs scored and 49 RBIs.

He was joined on the first team by teammate Carson Shepard, a senior infielder who hit .519 with 18 steals, 33 runs scored and 40 RBIs.

DeForest senior infielder Mason Kirchberg made the first team after hitting .506 with nine homers, five steals, 33 runs and 40 RBIs for the Norskies.

Madison La Follette junior outfielder Cuyler Zukowski made the second team after hitting .450 with 11 steals, 17 runs scored and eight RBIs for the Lancers.

Chosen for the third team were DeForest senior pitcher Keagon Kaufmann, who went 7-0 with a 1.16 earned-run average, 39 strikeouts and 11 walks; and Columbus senior utility player Trace Kirchberg, who hit .475 with five homers and 27 RBIs and built a 6-1 pitching record with a 0.57 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 24 walks.