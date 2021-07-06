All-City baseball: Edgewood's Benjamin Newton, Memorial's Aaron Jungers named Players of the Year

Madison Edgewood senior Benjamin Newton and Madison Memorial junior Aaron Jungers headline the All-City baseball team that was recently selected by head coaches at Madison East, Edgewood, La Follette, Memorial and West High Schools.

La Follette’s Mason Coyle and Memorial’s Kyle Yu are repeat selections on the All-City team that is sponsored by the Dugout Club. The duo were also selected in 2019. There was no team selected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of the spring sports season.

Newton, a unanimous Badger South Conference first-team selection, played second base and shortstop for the Crusaders (15-8 overall, 9-5 Badger South).

In 23 games, Newton batted .465 with an on-base percentage of .613 and a fielding percentage of .957. He scored 25 runs with 20 runs batted in and stole eight bases in eight attempts. His older brother, Andrew, was the City Player of the Year in 2019.

Jungers, who earned All-Big Eight Conference first-team honors as a utility player, saw action in right field and left field and as a pitcher for the Spartans (15-5, 14-4 Big Eight).