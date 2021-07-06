All-City baseball: Edgewood's Benjamin Newton, Memorial's Aaron Jungers named Players of the Year

Madison Edgewood senior Benjamin Newton and Madison Memorial junior Aaron Jungers headline the All-City baseball team that was recently selected by head coaches at Madison East, Edgewood, La Follette, Memorial and West High Schools.
La Follette’s Mason Coyle and Memorial’s Kyle Yu are repeat selections on the All-City team that is sponsored by the Dugout Club. The duo were also selected in 2019. There was no team selected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of the spring sports season.
Newton, a unanimous Badger South Conference first-team selection, played second base and shortstop for the Crusaders (15-8 overall, 9-5 Badger South).
In 23 games, Newton batted .465 with an on-base percentage of .613 and a fielding percentage of .957. He scored 25 runs with 20 runs batted in and stole eight bases in eight attempts. His older brother, Andrew, was the City Player of the Year in 2019.
Jungers, who earned All-Big Eight Conference first-team honors as a utility player, saw action in right field and left field and as a pitcher for the Spartans (15-5, 14-4 Big Eight).
In 20 games, Jungers batted .492 with an on-base percentage of .547 and a slugging percentage of .797. Memorial’s No. 3 hitter in the lineup, Jungers hit 12 doubles and two home runs with 15 runs scored and 24 runs batted in. He drew 10 walks and stole five bases in six attempts.
On the mound, Jungers made 11 appearances, including nine starts, and posted a 5-2 record with one save. In 49.2 innings, he had a 2.11 earned-run average with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks.
The Dugout Club Inc. was organized in 1970 to promote and support the sport of baseball in the greater Madison area. Since 1992, the Dugout Club has contributed more than $450,000 to support baseball programs in the greater Madison area, including Little League, youth, high school, American Legion, Babe Ruth and adult amateur baseball levels.
2021 ALL-CITY BASEBALL TEAM
Note: Selected and sponsored by Dugout Club Inc. Players from Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West were considered.
Players of the Year: Aaron Jungers, jr., Memorial; Benjamin Newton, sr., Edgewood.
Coach of the Year: Tim Richardson, Memorial.
Pitchers: Eamonn Mulhern, jr., East; James Hackworthy, sr., Edgewood; Zak Jessup, jr., Memorial.
Infielders: Kyle Yu, sr., Memorial (repeat selection); Jacob Carney, sr., Memorial; Isaac Seip, jr., East. David Matuszak, jr., La Follette; Benjamin Newton, sr., Edgewood; Chase Koch, jr., Edgewood.
Outfielders: Cuyler Zukowski, jr., La Follette; Tyler Schmitt, jr., Memorial; Carter Anderson, sr., East; Jaydon Bott, sr., Memorial; Aidan Baccus, jr., West.
Utility players: Jackson Trudgeon, jr., Edgewood; Mason Coyle, sr., La Follette (repeat selection); Aaron Jungers, jr., Memorial; Caleb Karll, so., West.
Designated hitter: Kaden Kowalewsky, so., La Follette.