After leading Sun Prairie to a state title, catcher Josh Caron named All-Area Player of the Year

All Josh Caron wanted this season was to be “the guy.”

It’s safe to say the Sun Prairie senior catcher/pitcher succeeded. And now, Caron’s list of accomplishments has grown: He has been named the 2021 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.

“From the beginning of the season, I wanted to be the guy. I think I did that all season long,” Caron said after Sun Prairie beat Bay Port, 11-2, in the WIAA Division 1 state final in Grand Chute. “I’m on top of the world right now.”

Caron led the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 state championship, after they won the Big Eight Conference title during the regular season and went 29-2, averaging 9.2 runs per game.

The University of Nebraska-bound Caron contributed to that regular offensive onslaught, hitting .438 with eight home runs, 13 steals, 23 runs scored and 49 RBIs.

“He’s been unbelievable – on the mound, behind the plate, offensively,” Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton said.

Caron was named the Division 1 state player of the year by the coaches’ association, after earning player of the year honors from the Big Eight Conference.