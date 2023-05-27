The top-ranked team in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Coaches Association has an unbeaten streak of 43 matches. The Panthers are 40-0-3 since their last loss, which was to Green Bay Notre Dame, 2-1, in a Division 2 state semifinal on June 24, 2021.
Oregon has quality wins over Madison West, Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie. Their two ties against Verona and Waunakee were to two very good Division 1 teams.
They’ll be contending for their fourth state title in program history.
The Warriors had four first-team All-Badger East Conference players in senior McKenna Nachreiner and juniors Alyssa Thomas, Sophie Schnaubelt and Charli Smith.
The Warriors earned a top seed Sectional 3, which has potential matchups against highly ranked teams like Kettle Moraine, Verona and Madison West.
Madison Edgewood girls soccer
The Crusaders (14-1-2) are the top-ranked Division 3 team and earned the top seed in sectional 3. They’ll be battling for their first Division 3 state title after winning Division 2 titles in 2009 and 2011.
Edgewood’s lone loss was 4-0 by Oregon on May 3. They’ve also tied Monona Grove and Sauk Prairie.
The Crusaders have won five straight Division 2 state titles in five state titles since 2017 (the 2020 tournament was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic), which is the only program to do so according to the WIAA.
They’re going for their sixth straight and are on the right track after they won the New Glarus Regional with a score of 296.
Middleton boys tennis
The Cardinals qualified for the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament after they dominated the Madison West Sectional with 56 points on May 24.
Sophomore Ethan Bo (No. 1 singles), junior Koji Heineman (No. 2), freshman Alexander Bo (No. 3) and sophomore Bodi Russo (no. 4) won their brackets. The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Neel Mukherjee and Jonathan Kim, No. 2 doubles team of junior Ilya Rice and freshman Caden Cheng, and No. 3 doubles team of seniors Aarush Gupta and Alan Kanne all won their brackets.
The Cardinals' return to the state team tournament after last season’s upset in the state semifinals. They were seeded second and were upset by third-seeded Neenah, 4-3. The Rockets were then swept by the eventual state champs, Brookfield East.
Sun Prairie East softball
The Cardinals (22-4) picked up right where they left off last season.
The Big Eight Conference recently named Jamie Olson the coach of the year after leading the Cardinals to a conference title at 19-1. Sun Prairie East finished the regular season ranked sixth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
Baker, a junior, and senior catcher Vanessa Veith were first-team All-Big Eight Conference players for the Cardinals. Senior infielder Stella Ewoldt and senior outfielder Carly Gross were first-teamers.