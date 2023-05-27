Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

While area high schools are finishing up their spring semesters and celebrating graduations, postseason competition is either underway or set to begin.

There are several quality teams across the Madison area hoping to secure or even defend a state championship over the coming weeks.

Here are seven teams across the remaining sports — baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys golf, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field — who could contend for a state championship.

Oregon girls soccer

The Panthers (17-0-2) return a lot of talent from the 2022 WIAA Division 2 state championship team.

They have senior Elise Boyd and junior Katelyn Studebaker back. Studebaker scored the game-winning goal in last year’s 1-0 state championship win over Whitefish Bay.

The top-ranked team in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Coaches Association has an unbeaten streak of 43 matches. The Panthers are 40-0-3 since their last loss, which was to Green Bay Notre Dame, 2-1, in a Division 2 state semifinal on June 24, 2021.

Oregon has quality wins over Madison West, Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie. Their two ties against Verona and Waunakee were to two very good Division 1 teams.

They’ll be contending for their fourth state title in program history.

Waunakee girls soccer

The Warriors (17-2-1) won the Badger East Conference title, going undefeated (11-0) after qualifying for last year's Division 1 state tournament.

The Warriors had four first-team All-Badger East Conference players in senior McKenna Nachreiner and juniors Alyssa Thomas, Sophie Schnaubelt and Charli Smith.

The Warriors earned a top seed Sectional 3, which has potential matchups against highly ranked teams like Kettle Moraine, Verona and Madison West.

Madison Edgewood girls soccer

The Crusaders (14-1-2) are the top-ranked Division 3 team and earned the top seed in sectional 3. They’ll be battling for their first Division 3 state title after winning Division 2 titles in 2009 and 2011.

Edgewood’s lone loss was 4-0 by Oregon on May 3. They’ve also tied Monona Grove and Sauk Prairie.

They very well could play a young second-seeded McFarland team in the sectional final. The Spartans won the Rock Valley Conference by winning all eight league matches.

Edgewood features all-Badger West Conference selections in senior Madison Foley and sophomore Sonoma Bever.

Madison Edgewood boys golf

The Crusaders are dominant. The top five golfers — Alex Weiss, Zeke Boos, Finn Jaeger, Al Deang and Drew Bindl — earned all first-team All-Badger West Conference.

They’re also the top-ranked Division 2 team, according to the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association, that are fighting to earn a trip back at state since last season.

The Crusaders have won five straight Division 2 state titles in five state titles since 2017 (the 2020 tournament was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic), which is the only program to do so according to the WIAA.

They’re going for their sixth straight and are on the right track after they won the New Glarus Regional with a score of 296.

Middleton boys tennis

The Cardinals qualified for the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament after they dominated the Madison West Sectional with 56 points on May 24.

Sophomore Ethan Bo (No. 1 singles), junior Koji Heineman (No. 2), freshman Alexander Bo (No. 3) and sophomore Bodi Russo (no. 4) won their brackets. The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Neel Mukherjee and Jonathan Kim, No. 2 doubles team of junior Ilya Rice and freshman Caden Cheng, and No. 3 doubles team of seniors Aarush Gupta and Alan Kanne all won their brackets.

The Cardinals' return to the state team tournament after last season’s upset in the state semifinals. They were seeded second and were upset by third-seeded Neenah, 4-3. The Rockets were then swept by the eventual state champs, Brookfield East.

Sun Prairie East softball

The Cardinals (22-4) picked up right where they left off last season.

The Big Eight Conference recently named Jamie Olson the coach of the year after leading the Cardinals to a conference title at 19-1. Sun Prairie East finished the regular season ranked sixth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Baker, a junior, and senior catcher Vanessa Veith were first-team All-Big Eight Conference players for the Cardinals. Senior infielder Stella Ewoldt and senior outfielder Carly Gross were first-teamers.

They will play fourth-seeded Verona in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday and could face either Madison Memorial or Sun Prairie West in the sectional final on June 1.

Sun Prairie East baseball

The Cardinals (20-5) finished second in the Big Eight Conference behind fellow state contender Janesville Craig.

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association ranked the Cardinals ninth in Division 1. They had quality conference wins against Middleton, Madison West and Verona.

Before Sun Prairie opened West high school, the Cardinals had a storied program. They led the state with nine state championship and were one of two teams to win three consecutive titles (2012-14).

