The 75th annual WIAA state baseball tournament will be held Monday through Thursday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Among the qualifying teams for this year’s state tournament is seventh-seeded Middleton (22-8), which will play second-seeded Hortonville (24-4) in a Division 1 quarterfinal following the quarterfinal of third-seeded Franklin (25-4) and six-seeded Burlington (21-9) at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Cardinals qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and the 14th time overall. They’re vying for their first state title since 2003. They’ve earned runner-up in 1968, 1977 and 1995.

Here are other things to know about this year’s tournament:

The basics

Tickets are $11 per game and an all-day ticket is $20. Tickets can be purchased through the WIAA website through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Baseball. For fans not attending, games before the championships will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. The finals will be aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Games will begin approximately 35 minutes following the first game of session.

Division 1

Monday kicks off at 9 a.m. with two former summer baseball programs when fourth-seeded Menomonee Falls (25-4) and fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay (22-7) face off. The Phoenix will make their third straight appearance after eight straight during the summer baseball tournaments, with the last one coming in 2018, the final season of the summer baseball program. The Phoenix won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 and were runner-up in 2001 and 2004. The furthest the Phoenix have advanced during the summer baseball tournament is the semis the previous two seasons. The Blue Dukes have two summer state tournaments under their belts in 2002 and 2011.

Top-seeded Stevens Point (25-1) takes of eighth-seeded Hartford (18-12) following the first game of the day. The Panthers are making their 16th state appearance and first since 2014. They won state titles in 1979, 1987 and 1989 and have runner-up finishes in 1975, 1984 and 2013. The Orioles haven’t been to the state tournament since 2014 and are making their eighth appearance. They haven’t made it past the semis, which they qualified for in 2002, 2011 and 2012.

The Sabers and Demons will start the second session of Division 1 quarterfinals while the Polar Bears and Cardinals will follow. The Sabers have participated in 11 state summer tournaments and their final appearance was in 2017. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, and were runner-up in 2000. The Demons are making their seventh appearance and first since 2019, which was the last of four straight. They won the 2016 state title.

The Polar Bears ended a 25-year state tournament drought and qualified for their ninth trip. They won Class B titles in 1987 and back-to-back Division 2 titles in 1997 and 1998. They were Class B runner-up in 1980.

Division 2

These semifinals will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. when second-seeded St. Thomas More (26-2) and third-seeded Altoona (23-4) play. The Cavaliers are playing in their first WIAA state tournament. They won two WISAA state titles in 1981 and 1996 before the organization stopped operations. The Railroaders are making their second state trip after a runner-up finish in 2010.

When that game is over, top-seeded Denmark (28-2), the defending two-time state champion, takes on fourth-seeded Jefferson in a Division 2 title game rematch. It’s the Vikings third-straight state appearance and fifth overall, reaching the title game in their last four trips. They were runner-up in 2002 and 2005. The Eagles have been runner-up the last two seasons. They won a state title in 2014 and had two other runner-up finishes in 1994 and 2018.

Division 3

Tuesday will start at 9 a.m. when second-seeded St. Croix Falls (25-3) and third-seeded Kiel (24-2) square off. This game will be followed by a matchup between top-seeded Aquinas (23-2) and fourth-seeded Random Lake (18-9).

Aquinas, making its seventh appearance, is headed to state for the first time since 2017. The Blugolds won a title in 2007 and runner-up finishes in 2008, 2010 and 2015. They won four-straight WISAA titles (1984-1987). Random Lake is a first-time state qualifier in the spring after reaching the state tournament twice in the summer (1998 and 2001).

The second-seeded St. Croix Falls is last year’s runner-up and is back for the program’s third trip. The first one was in 1948, but it lost in the first round. Kiel is making its first state appearance during the spring, but it's a two-time qualifier in the summer, advancing to state in 1969 and 2017.

Division 4

The semifinals will begin at 2:30 p.m. when second-seeded Ithaca (19-7) and third-seeded Edgar play. The second game will follow afterwards between top-seeded Pecatonica (23-1) and fourth-seeded McDonell Catholic (14-10).

Pecatonica is making its first trip to state while its opponent, the Macks, are making their seventh appearance and first since 2014. The Macks were runner-up five times, including once in Division 3 in 2005, three straight times in Division 4 (2009-2011) and once more in 2014. They won a WISAA title in 1988.

This will be Ithaca’s fifth time at state and first since 2018. The Bulldogs won a title in 2016 and had a runner-up in 2015. Meanwhile, Edgar is a first-time state qualifier.

