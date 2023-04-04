Junior Danny Cotter is ready to make his varsity debut with the Waunakee baseball team, and he is already making an impact in the locker room.

As the coaching staff's selection for the team's best personality, Cotter is hoping his energy can help the Warriors repeat as Badger East Conference champions.

Cotter stepped away from his team's indoor practice to answer five questions. From his favorite music artist to the most difficult part about playing baseball, get to know Waunakee's Danny Cotter.

Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week Waunakee at McFarland girls soccer, 6:45 p.m. Friday Waunakee, which advanced to a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal last season, will travel to McFarland for a nonconference matchup. McFarland dropped its season opener last week, a 1-0 loss at Edgewood. DeForest at Sun Prairie East, girls soccer, 1 p.m. Saturday DeForest, which went 16-4-1 last season, is scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Milton. Sun Prairie East opened its season with a 1-1 tie with Monona Grove last week. This is the Cardinals' first season since Sun Prairie West opened in the fall. Baraboo at Oregon softball, 5 p.m. Friday Oregon is looking to build on last season, when it fell 1-0 to Janesville Parker in a WIAA Division 1 regional final. Baraboo opened its season with a lopsided loss to Reedsburg last week. Madison Edgewood at McFarland baseball, 4:45 p.m. Friday Madison Edgewood reached last year's WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal, where it fell to Jefferson 7-2. The Spartans were stunned by Monroe in the first round of the Division 2 postseason last year. Vote for this week's Event of the Week Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week. You voted: Waunakee at McFarland girls soccer, Friday, 6:45 p.m. DeForest at Sun Prairie East, girls soccer, Saturday, 1 p.m. Baraboo at Oregon softball, Friday, 5 p.m. Edgewood at McFarland baseball, Friday, 4:45 p.m. Vote View Results Back