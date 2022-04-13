3 nights removed from emergency room visit, Nate Tisdale powers Beaver Dam baseball by Reedsbug

BEAVER DAM — Nate Tisdale began this season's prep baseball season in rather unfortunate fashion.

During a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas Moore on Saturday, the Beaver Dam senior had a foul ball hit his right leg. That may not seem like a big deal, but because Tisdale suffers from Von Willebrand disease – a blood disorder where the blood doesn’t clot properly – it caused a big bruise covering up his entire thigh.

The injury forced Tisdale to go to the emergency room that night, but by Monday, he was ready to help the Golden Beavers beat Baraboo 16-4.

He followed that up Tuesday night by pitching five solid innings en route to a 3-0, Badger Conference crossover win over Reedsburg.

“I got a big spot where a bunch of blood pooled up on me,” Tisdale said. “I’m all good now. It hurts if you put pressure on it, but it’s not too bad.”

It’s nothing that will keep him out of any games, though.

“It’s senior year and you’ve got to play,” said Tisdale, who mentioned the doctors told him it may take four months for the injury to heal.

Tisdale struck out six Reedsburg batters, walked two and gave up just two hits during his time on the mound for Beaver Dam (3-0, 2-0 Badger East).

“He said it feels fine,” Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said. “He’s in a little bit of pain, but nothing that kept him out of the game. He battled through.”

Reedsburg (3-2, 0-2 Badger West) did threaten Tisdale and the Golden Beavers a couple times.

In the third inning, Reedsburg had the bases loaded with two outs, but Tisdale got out of the jam by striking out Alek Southworth.

Beaver Dam went in front 2-0 in the first inning. With two outs, Daelen Johnson hit an RBI double to right to go up 1-0. Johnson later scored on Ben Scharfenberg's RBI fielder's choice, though Scharfenberg reached on a throwing error on the play.

Reedsburg, meantime, couldn't come through with runners on base and also hurt itself on defense.

“We needed a big hit at different times and we didn’t get it,” Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn said. “There were also some plays that we didn’t make that don’t show up on the scoreboard that would’ve helped get us off the field sooner. We had multiple innings where we had guys on with less than two outs and couldn’t get a hit. If we make a play in the first inning and Beaver Dam doesn’t score — credit to them, they made plays when they needed to and we didn’t.”

Eli Bryant relieved Tisdale to start the sixth inning. It didn’t start out well for Beaver Dam after Cooper Oakes struck out but reached on a dropped third strike followed by a single by Southworth and a walk issued to Carter Keger, loading the bases.

“You looked at that if we get out of here with maybe one run that’d be clean and to get out of there (completely) clean, that was huge,” Wilke said.

Bryant stayed calm as he struck out Ty Thompson, induced an infield pop-up by Brogan Honorthen and got Joe Lindholm to ground out to shortstop to strand all three runners on base.

Bryant pitched two innings with three strikeouts and two walks while giving up two hits.

Johnson had an RBI single to left to put Beaver Dam up 3-0 in the fifth. Johnson and Tisdale both went 2-for-3 with an RBI apiece.

“To put those two up right away, especially I think there were two outs when we did that. I think that was pretty big to get out of that with something," Wilke said. "That Sawyer Molitor kid is a good pitcher. We didn’t have a lot of barrels on the ball today and he’s a big reason for it. It was big to get those runs any time you can get them.”

Molitor pitched five innings with three strikeouts and one walk while giving up three runs — only one was earned — off seven hits. Southworth relieved him in the sixth and struck out one batter.

“Our pitching was really good tonight,” Hahn said. “Through five games our pitching has been really good. The at bats, we’ve had some really good at bats, but when we need at bats, we just don’t seem to get them.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

