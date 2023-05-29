Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The regular season has wrapped up.

Madison-area baseball teams now face the heat of WIAA postseason play — highlighted by a Division 1 sectional featuring top-seeded Sun Prairie East and second-seeded Monona Grove, followed in order by Verona, Middleton, Madison West and Waunakee.

How teams pitch will remain critical to postseason success. Here are 15 pitchers who have made an impact this season:

Sam Baum, sr., Monona Grove

Impact: Baum, a right-hander, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five saves in five save opportunities. He pitched 19⅓ innings, allowing no earned runs, striking out 19 and walking four. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger East, Monona Grove coach Kevin Connor said.

Quotable: “He pitched in nine games and all in tight spots where he had to pitch well,” Connor said. “He's our closer, go-to guy late in the game, both his junior and senior year, and has been a rock out of the bullpen.”

Zach Brzezinski, sr., Sun Prairie East

Impact: The left-handed Brzezinski, a team captain, is 7-1 with a 1.04 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Quotable: “Zach is our ace,” Sun Prairie East coach Jack Marchese said. “He pitches our big games. He is a fighter out there on the mound. He has worked hard to receive the accolades that he deserves. He had definitely worked his way to where he is now.”

Kaden Connor, so., Monona Grove

Impact: Connor, a right-hander, is 6-0 in 35⅔ innings with seven earned runs, nine walks, 36 strikeouts and a 1.37 ERA. He was named first-team all-conference and the Badger East Conference pitcher of the year, Monona Grove's Kevin Connor said. Kaden Connor had a 60-pitch, seven-inning no-hitter against Oregon earlier this season.

Quotable: “He's been our guy this year, steady, reliable and someone you know what you're going to get every time out,” Kevin Connor said.

Jack Detienne, jr., Verona

Impact: Detienne, a right-hander who’s verbally committed to Xavier for baseball, has a 3-1 record with 32 strikeouts in 27 innings.

Quotable: “Jack Detienne has a very big fastball and been over 90 mph consistently,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “He has tremendous stuff on the mound and is an uncomfortable at-bat for any hitter."

Jacob Guerrero, sr., Middleton

Impact: The right-handed Guerrero is 7-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 52 innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.

Quotable: “Jacob is a gritty pitcher who has made the most of his abilities this year,” Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen said. “He isn't flashy with what he does, but he is able to throw all of his pitches in any count and he is always on the attack while on the mound. He's battled in every outing this year and has been a key factor in our success.”

Keegan Fleischman, sr., Lodi

Impact: Fleischman, a right-hander, is 5-1 with a 1.07 ERA. He has struck out 55, including 10 against Lake Mills.

Quotable: “Took a bit to get in a groove after an arm injury last year, but once he did, very tough to beat, if not impossible,” Lodi coach Rodney Curtis said.

Jackson Hunley, sr., Sun Prairie West

Impact: Hunley, a right-hander, has compiled a 3-1 record with a 0.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts. Wolves coach Quentin Travis said Hunley is healthy after missing three weeks of the season and had 12 strikeouts in his first outing back. Hunley was the winning pitcher as a sophomore for Sun Prairie in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state title game. He started in all six playoff games that year, Travis said.

Quotable: “Tremendous leader that we will rely upon for the playoffs,” Travis said.

Drew Kavanaugh, jr., Sun Prairie East

Impact: The right-handed Kavanaugh, one of the team’s captains, has compiled an 8-1 record with a 1.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 46 innings.

Quotable: “Drew has been really good at the bat as well as on the mound,” Marchese said. “Our pitchers have been really good and Drew, like Zach (Brzezinski), brings a level of toughness that is needed to be successful.”

Cullen Kirchberg, so., DeForest

Impact: The right-hander has a team-leading 2.90 ERA. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.

Quotable: “As a sophomore, Cullen has stepped up to become both a big-game pitcher and everyday leader for his team,” DeForest coach Harold Olson said. “His poise on both the mound and in the field gives Cullen a great start for his baseball career.”

Riley Peterson, sr., Verona

Impact: The left-handed Peterson, who’s a UW-Milwaukee baseball commit, has a 3-2 record with one save in 32 innings. He has struck out 51.

Quotable: “Riley Peterson has a plus fastball with a lot of movement, and when he lands his off-speed pitch he is extremely tough to hit,” D’Orazio said. “He's very athletic on the mound and a good defender."

Tiago Sanchez, sr., Madison West

Impact: Sanchez, a right-hander who’s a Morningside University commit, is the Regents’ top pitcher and also plays shortstop. He has struck out 60 in 33 innings. He has a 2.05 ERA in Big Eight Conference games. He has a 3-5 record but pitched in every big game, Regents coach Mike Huie said. Sanchez was a first-team all-conference at-large selection, said Huie, who described Sanchez as a “dominant pitcher.”

Quotable: “A captain, leader, great competitor and three-year varsity starter,” Huie said.

Noah Schmitt, sr., Middleton

Impact: The right-hander has compiled a 5-2 record with a 1.41 ERA in 44⅔ innings pitched. He gave up only one earned run and six hits in six-plus innings in a 2-1 victory May 23 when Middleton dealt previously undefeated Janesville Craig its only loss of the regular season.

Quotable: “Noah has earned every second of playing time on the field this year,” Jorgensen said. “He has been a pillar of hard work, determination and positivity throughout his time in our program and he has been a crucial piece to our success this year. He pitches with heart and grit, which are two great qualities for any pitcher to have.”

Jack Shepski, sr., Waunakee

Impact: Shepski, a right-hander, is 1-3 with a 1.04 ERA. He has 42 strikeouts in 33⅔ innings and had outings with eight, nine and 10 strikeouts.

Quotable: “Jack is as great of a leader as he is a player,” Waunakee coach Micah Thingvold said. “He has been a stud on the mound giving everything he has each and every day.”

Ethan Tranel, sr., Mount Horeb

Impact: The right-hander has pitched 43⅓ innings with a 4-1 record and two saves. He has a 2.10 ERA with a 2-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio and a 1.315 WHIP. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.

Quotable: “Ethan is a true bulldog on the mound and has been leading the Vikings pitching staff for three years now,” Mount Horeb coach Ryan Finley said. “He had a win and two saves in a span of four days this season for the Vikings."

Nolan Witkowski, so., Verona

Impact: The right-hander is 5-0 with one save in 30⅔ innings. He has 38 strikeouts.

Quotable: “Nolan Witkowski is only a sophomore but has a great breaking ball,” D’Orazio said. “He pitches to contact but can still get swings and misses when he needs them."

