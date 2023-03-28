There is an abundance of talent on the diamond as the 2023 high school baseball season gets underway this week.

Here are 10 players to keep an eye on from the Madison area.

Zach Brzezinski

School: Sun Prairie East

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Something to know: Started as a junior varsity 2 player for the program and has developed through hard work and dedication. Is expected to be a staff ace.

Quotable: Sun Prairie East coach Jack Marchese said, “We expect Zach to go out on the mound every start and compete, and win us a ballgame. His hard work and dedication has been a great example for not only players on our team, but other kids in our program, little league, etc. He truly has built himself into the ace of our staff through belief and hard work.”

Keegan Fleischman

School: Lodi

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, shortstop

Something to know: He’s returning from a Tommy John injury suffered last year. He would’ve been the Blue Devils’ No. 1 pitcher last year and was throwing 85-92 miles per hour prior to the injury and after recovery.

Quotable: Lodi coach Rodney Curtis said, “He’s the captain and the one (the team) will lean on this season, during good times and bad.”

Dadon Gillen

School: McFarland

Grade: Senior

Position: Outfielder

Something to know: He’s a three-sport athlete, lettering in three sports starting his sophomore year. He led the baseball team in almost all offensive categories in 2022 and was named to the first-team all-district team and was an honorable-mention All-State pick. He garnered the same honors in football this past fall and was an all-conference basketball player the past two years.

Quotable: McFarland coach John Feldner said, “Dadon is the player who makes the great play defensively, and he is the player who gets the big hit when the team needs it."

Hayden Hellenbrand

School: Middleton

Grade: Senior

Position: Shortstop

Something to know: He’s a third-year starting shortstop and is committed to play baseball at Edgewood College.

Quotable: Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen said, “He is the one who pushes our team forward in games, practices and from a team culture standpoint. His contributions to our team and program measure far beyond what accomplishments he has had, and will have, this year on the baseball diamond.”

Jackson Hewitt

School: Monona Grove

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, outfielder

Something to know: He was second-team all-conference last year and next year will be attending Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota, to play baseball.

Quotable: Monona Grove coach Kevin Connor said, “Great all-around kid who makes an impact with his bat and his arm on the mound.”

Caleb Karll

School: Madison West

Grade: Senior

Positions: Outfielder, third base

Something to know: He’s a two-year all-conference player, who is committed to play at Ohio University.

Quotable: Madison West coach Mike Huie said, “(He's the) heart of the batting order for three seasons and now heart of the program. (Two-year) captain running every offseason session for every level.”

Riley Peterson

School: Verona

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Something to know: He earned second-team All-Big Eight honors last year after finishing with a 4-1 record and a 2.24 ERA.

Quotable: Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said, “Riley is looking to build on a tremendous junior season and every time he gets on the mound (he) gives us a great chance to win.”

Jack Shepski

School: Waunakee

Grade: Junior

Positions: Pitcher, infielder

Something to know: "Jack is as smart as he is talented on the baseball field," Waunakee coach Micah Thingvold said. "He has been a great leader helping our younger guys acclimate to the program. He is continuing his education and playing career at MSOE." Shepski hit. 288 with two doubles, 10 RBIs, 25 runs and 11 stolen bases last season, while also posting a 3-0 record with five saves and a 2.03 ERA.

Quotable: Thingvold added, “Jack defines Waunakee baseball. He never takes a pitch off, he plays and practices hard, and is always looking to better himself and his team.”

Easton Snow

School: DeForest

Grade: Senior

Positions: Catcher, pitcher, infielder

Something to know: He's developed into a team leader on the field and a student leader in the classroom.

Quotable: DeForest coach Harold Olson said, “He refused to leave this year for spring break to go on a family vacation because he missed ‘way too many games’ last season. He will certainly be one to keep an eye on.”

Ethan Tranel

School: Mount Horeb

Grade: Senior

Positions: Pitcher, infielder

Something to know: He was a second-team all-conference player as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore. He posted a 1.63 ERA in 2021 and 2.19 last year. He will be playing in the WFCA All-Star football game this summer.

Quotable: Mount Horeb coach Ryan Finley said, “Ethan is a tremendous all-around athlete. He had an extraordinary year in football this past season, playing receiver, defensive back, kicker and punter for the team. During his two years of high school baseball — COVID-19 knocked out his freshman year — he was the ace of the staff for the 2021 team that made it to the sectional finals, and last year posted a 2.19 ERA. Despite being the alpha dog on the baseball team as he enters his senior season, no one works harder during practice. An exceptional leader on the field and in the classroom as well.”

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.