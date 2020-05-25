Baraboo's Graham Langkamp earns $500 scholarship from state athletic directors

The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association has awarded a $500 scholarship to Baraboo senior Graham Langkamp, the son of Thunderbirds athletic director Jim Langkamp.
Graham Langkamp played football, basketball, baseball and tennis while at Baraboo. He plans to attend Madison College in the fall to study graphic design.
The WADA awarded six $500 scholarships to children of WADA members. Others receiving awards were Kiera Holzemer of Cuba City, Kortnie Volk of Three Lakes, Maggie Rosen of Clear Lake, Monte Diestler of Neillsville and Michael Schweisthal of Arcadia.
Pardeeville’s Brouette steps down
Mike Brouette has resigned after six seasons as girls basketball coach at Pardeeville. He went 68-72 overall, including 12-11 last season. His 2016-2017 team went 19-5 overall and lost to eventual WIAA Division 4 runner-up La Crosse Aquinas in a regional final.
Pardeeville also is searching for a head football coach after the April resignation of Tyler Johnson.
Memorial’s Moll-Hind to Edgewood
Ethan Moll Hind, a 6-foot, 1-inch outside hitter from Madison Memorial, has announced his plans to attend Edgewood College and will play this fall on the Eagles’ men’s volleyball team. Moll-Hind was named a first-team all-Big Eight Conference outside hitter last season.
Sun Prairie’s Wilkins to Edgewood
Sun Prairie senior soccer player Hallie Wilkins announced on Twitter that she plans to attend Edgewood College in the fall and will join the women’s soccer program. As a junior in 2019, Wilkins helped the Cardinals earn a 9-5-4 record and advance to WIAA Division 1 sectional play after tying for second place in the Big Eight Conference at 6-2-1.
McFarland’s Hanson to Lakeland
McFarland’s Max Hanson announced via Twitter on Saturday that he plans to play college basketball at Lakeland University in Plymouth. The 6-7 Hanson averaged 8.4 points per game for the 12-12 Spartans last season. He was a four-year varsity player for McFarland.
Columbus’ Campbell to St. Norbert
Alex Campbell, a 5-10 senior cornerback, announced his plans to play football this fall at St. Norbert College in De Pere. Campbell totaled 36 tackles, six interceptions and one fumble recovery last fall as the Cardinals went 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Capitol North Conference. Campbell was an honorable mention all-conference pick.
