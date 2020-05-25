Baraboo's Graham Langkamp earns $500 scholarship from state athletic directors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association has awarded a $500 scholarship to Baraboo senior Graham Langkamp, the son of Thunderbirds athletic director Jim Langkamp.

Graham Langkamp played football, basketball, baseball and tennis while at Baraboo. He plans to attend Madison College in the fall to study graphic design.

The WADA awarded six $500 scholarships to children of WADA members. Others receiving awards were Kiera Holzemer of Cuba City, Kortnie Volk of Three Lakes, Maggie Rosen of Clear Lake, Monte Diestler of Neillsville and Michael Schweisthal of Arcadia.

Pardeeville’s Brouette steps down

Mike Brouette has resigned after six seasons as girls basketball coach at Pardeeville. He went 68-72 overall, including 12-11 last season. His 2016-2017 team went 19-5 overall and lost to eventual WIAA Division 4 runner-up La Crosse Aquinas in a regional final.

Pardeeville also is searching for a head football coach after the April resignation of Tyler Johnson.

Memorial’s Moll-Hind to Edgewood