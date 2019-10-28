WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet

Madison Edgewood's Truman teDuits competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Led by University of Wisconsin men’s swimming recruit Truman teDuits, Madison Edgewood plans to recognize student-athletes who are making their oral commitments official during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Crusaders’ Wilke Gymnasium.

According to a release from Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler, the list is scheduled to include:

Nate Frucht - Boston University, men’s swimming

Truman teDuits – University of Wisconsin, men’s swimming

Maeve O'Driscoll - Minnesota, women’s swimming

DeeDee Walker - Illinois State, women’s swimming

Grace Welch - UW-Green Bay, women’s golf

Sydney Raaths - Amherst College, women’s hockey

Welch won the WIAA Division 2 individual state championship at the girls golf state tournament this fall, leading Edgewood to the Division 2 team title. 

Walker was first in the 500 freestyle, second in the 200-yard freestyle and was part of first-place relay teams in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay at the 2018 WIAA Division 2 girls swimming and diving state meet. Edgewood was the team winner.  

O'Driscoll was sixth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle and was part of Edgewood's victorious 200 freestyle relay the Crusaders' second-place 200 medley relay at state last year. 

At last winter's Division 2 boys state swimming and diving meet, teDuits finished first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke and was part of Edgewood's winning 200 freestyle relay and winning 400 freestyle relay. 

Frucht was first in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle and was part of the Crusaders' winning 400 freestyle relay and their second-place 200 freestyle relay at state. 

The Edgewood boys won the Division 2 state title. 

