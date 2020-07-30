Badger Conference won't hold league competitions or crown conference champions in fall sports season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Badger Conference, following the lead of the Big Eight Conference, has decided league competitions won’t be held and conference champions won’t be crowned during the fall sports season amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The league made that decision because all its schools aren’t able to participate fully in conference contests during the currently scheduled fall dates, according to a statement that was sent to parents and coaches at some league schools. Copies of the statement then were forwarded to the State Journal on Thursday.

The conference is providing the opportunity for the fall sports to potentially be held in the spring.

According to the statement: “The WIAA has said that schools which are unable to start fall sports in 2020, may have an opportunity in the spring to conduct their fall seasons. All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in fall sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.