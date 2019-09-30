The Badger Conference principals and athletic directors announced Monday a conference realignment plan for all sports except football that would go into effect in the 2021-22 school year.
The conference will realign with an East/West format, according to a release from the conference.
The realignment will take effect in fall 2021 for all sports except football. Football had a separate realignment that changed schools in the Badger, Big Eight and Rock Valley conferences.
Enrollments from 2018 were listed.
Badger West — North Division: Baraboo (939), Portage (765), Reedsburg (881), Sauk Prairie (834).
Badger West — South Division: Madison Edgewood 497, Monroe 723, Mount Horeb 776, Oregon 1,149.
Badger East — North Division: Beaver Dam (1,067), DeForest (1,017), Watertown (1,302), Waunakee (1,303).
Badger East — South Division: Fort Atkinson (957), Milton (1,126), Monona Grove (1,076), Stoughton (968).
Once Watertown and Beaver Dam were moved into the Badger Conference, the principals had voted to re-examine the conference alignment after two years.
The conference principals in the fall of 2018 directed the athletic directors to review the alignment, taking into account geographic locations, the distance each school travels, school size and competitive balance.
In spring 2019, the athletic directors proposed an East/West Division format for consideration. That proposal was approved by the principals at their April meeting.
The rationale behind the move is that the East/West alignment creates a more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference, according to the release. Reduced travel on school nights was a priority to minimize time lost from class to maximize study time for student-athletes.
In addition, the divisional component creates more “close” contests, also decreasing travel and minimizing time missed from class.
The East/West Divisions also better aligns schools, according to enrollment with the East containing seven of the eight “large” schools and the West containing seven of the eight “small” schools. Oregon and Fort Atkinson are the exceptions.
Over the course of this school year, the athletic directors will create the specific scheduling concepts to utilize the four school divisional format, aligning it to the specific scheduling details for each sport.
Conference officials believe the realignment will improve the high school athletic experience for the conference’s student-athletes and their families.
Milton principal Jeremy Bilhorn is the president for the conference principals in 2019-20.
Milton athletic director Brian Hammil is the president for the conference athletic directors in 2019-20.
Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer released the information Monday.