The Badger Conference is sponsoring a sportsmanship summit for Badger Conference coaches on Aug. 8 at Waunakee High School.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
The goal of the summit is to gather conference coaches to discuss the current state of high school sports and how coaches, administrators and school personnel can positively impact high school athletes, according to a release from Waunakee activities director Aaron May.
A keynote address is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mitch Hull will present the keynote address. Hull has served more than 20 years as the national team director at USA Wrestling and works with 3D Coaching, a national organization that is dedicated to developing young coaches, according to the release.
Coaches then will break out into their individual sports and review the conference coaches code of ethics and discuss situations that have occurred in games and around events. They will talk about how coaches, event workers and administrators can help educate athletes, parents, spectators and the community so that a positive focus is maintained.
The conference schools hope the event furthers understanding of sportsmanship and promotes that message within the Badger Conference, according to the release.