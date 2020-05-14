Badger Conference decides against participating in extended spring sports contact period this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Badger Conference has decided it won’t participate in the extended spring sports contact period permitted by the WIAA in July and possibly August.

Badger Conference administrators – including superintendents, principals and athletic directors – made the joint decision, which was announced Thursday in a release from Milton athletic director Brian Hammil, who’s the conference athletic directors’ president.

“Again, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, who have worked so hard in preparation of the season,” Hammil wrote. “This decision will allow closure for our seniors and we wish them the best of luck moving forward.

“The Badger Conference will also continue to support all of our student-athletes and coaches through the end of the school year. We hope everyone remains safe and healthy. We will be back stronger than ever, when the time is right.”

In April, the WIAA Board of Control announced it voted to cancel 2020 spring sports competitions and state tournaments but it allowed spring coaches 30 days of summer contact, if they include seniors. Practice rules still had to be followed and contact must follow the governor’s orders.