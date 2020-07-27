Badger Conference athletic directors decide to wait on further information prior to making fall sports decisions

The Badger Conference includes 16 schools and covers seven counties – Dane, Sauk, Rock, Green, Jefferson, Dodge and Columbia.

Seven of the schools are in Dane County – Madison Edgewood, Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton, DeForest, Mount Horeb and Waunakee.

The WIAA motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that would provide schools and conferences, such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight Conference, that cannot play in the fall potential opportunity to play in the spring. The Big Eight has said it will not hold conference competitions or crown conference champions in the fall.

According to the WIAA, earliest dates for first competitions now will be Aug. 20 for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football (though most football games likely will be scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25).

Originally, football equipment was to be handed out Aug. 3 and the first practice Aug. 4.

The WIAA’s next Board of Control meeting is Aug. 14.