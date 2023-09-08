Madison La Follette’s Ava McCaw picked up a victory in the 200-yard freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay during the Lancers’ Big Eight girls swimming meet with Janesville Parker.

Danielle Hoffman (50 free) also won for the Lancers in their 107-52 loss to the Vikings.

Holler sweeps her events to pace Memorial swimmers

Memorial junior Jillian Holler won all four events she swam in to pace the host Spartans past Sun Prairie East 103-67 in a Big Eight dual swim meet.

Holler won the 200 freestyle (2:01.16) and 100 backstroke (1:03.69) and swam on Memorial’s 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. She was sixth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle at last year’s state meet.

Memorial senior Olivia Christianson won the 100 freestyle (57.50) and competed on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays Friday. Maya Stegner won the 50 freestyle (26.59) and 500 freestyle (5:38.28) and swam on the Spartans’ 400 freestyle relay.

Freshman Becca Elliott was a double winner for the Cardinals, placing first in the 200 individual medley (2:24.00) and competing on the 200 medley relay.

Waunakee tennis prevails

Singles players Claire Jaeger, Ely Liu and Anna Loken each posted 6-0, 6-0 victories to lead the Warriors past Sauk Prairie 7-0.

Jiang stars for SpartansSophia Jiang, at No. 1 singles, won twice as Madison Memorial lost 6-1 to Green Bay Notre Dame and 5-2 to DeForest. The No. 3 doubles tandem of Reanna Schmidt-Emma Eiselt earned a 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 victory over the Spartans.

Singles play carries Monona Grove

Monona Grove swept singles play as Eliza Martin, Ava Lee, Leena Rathgeber and Giselle Lindert posted victories in a 5-2 win over Sauk Prairie. The Eagles’ No. 3 doubles pairing of Mackenzie White-Madelyn Mauch pulled out a 2-6, 7-6, 10-8 win over MG.

Peotter, Thorne lead Oregon

Top-half singles players Ella Peotter and Kate Thorne both won 6-0, 6-0 as the Panthers defeated West De Pere 6-2.

Kaufman scores for Sun Prairie East

Brady Kaufman rushed for 147 yards and two TDs on 27 carries as Sun Prairie East defeated Beaver Dam 34-19.

Lagomasino shines for Verona

Elijah Lagomasino completed 9 of 16 passes 219 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats edged Middleton 28-21 in a Big Eight Conference game. Cardinals quarterback Gabe Passini also threw three TD passes.

Roder on target with McFarland

Braylan Roder threw for 247 yards on 10 completions — four went for touchdowns — to lift the Spartans past Jefferson 41-21.

See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college DEFOREST Jaelyn Derlein School: UW-Parkside Sport: Basketball Mason Keyes School: Minnesota-Duluth Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period). Anna Szepieniec School: UW-Milwaukee Sport: Women's track and field MADISON EDGEWOOD Kathryn Albright School: Marian University Sport: Softball Ryan Drumm School: Butler Sport: Baseball Izzy Enz School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Madison Foley School: Washington University (St. Louis) Sport: Soccer Leo Koenig School: St. Olaf Sport: Baseball Sam Klestinski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21). Addie Schmotzer School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.) Sport: Volleyball Brynn Stacey School: University of Arizona Sport: Swimming Sam Vega School: Southern Illinois University Sport: Swimming MADISON MEMORIAL Andrea Jaskowiak School: University of Iowa Sport: Softball Rowan Schreiber School: New Jersey Institute of Technology Sport: Volleyball MIDDLETON Natalie Charles School: University of Idaho Sport: Swimming Nick Chirafisi School: University of Utah Sport: Swimming Braeden Conwell School: Carroll University Sport: Lacrosse Audrey Deptula School: Loyola University Chicago Sport: Basketball Hayden Hellenbrand School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball Gavyn Hurley School: Winona State University Sport: Men's basketball Evin Jordee School: Saint Peter's University Sport: Volleyball Sydney Knutowski School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville Sport: Soccer Jordan LaScala School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Sport: Volleyball Jack Madoch School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Zaira Malloy-Salgado School: University of Wisconsin Sports: Cross country and track Sierra Pertzborn School: University of Toledo Sport: Volleyball Madilyn Vander Sanden School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Track and field MONONA GROVE Devin Coyle School: St. Mary's. Sport: Baseball (December period) Jackson Hewitt School: St. Mary's Sport: Baseball (December period) Maddie Hogan School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Women's track and field Miles Nelson School: Clark Atlanta University Sport: Baseball Mac Vesperman School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball (December period) OREGON Elise Boyd School: Cleveland State Sport: Soccer Aubree Caya School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Soccer Seth Niday School: Lewis University (Illinois) Sport: Lacrosse Ashley Wolfe School: Illinois State Sport: Soccer SUN PRAIRIE WEST Lauren Adams School: Iowa Sport: Rowing Avree Antony School: Colorado State Sport: Basketball Tori Barnet School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Sport: Swimming Isabel Royle School: St. Louis University Sport: Softball December 21 Mateo Alvarado Venegas School: Minnesota Sport: Cross country and track and field Grace Kline School: UW-Milwaukee Sport: Cross country and tack and field Josie Langhans School: Eastern Michigan Sport: Soccer Lily Rimrodt School: University of Dubuque Sport: Soccer Cassie Siegel School: University of Findlay Sport: Track and field Ellianna Trilling School: Wartburg Sport: Soccer VERONA Paige Lambe School: St. Cloud State Sport: Basketball Abbi Rupnow School: Mercer University Sport: Lacrosse Lauren Volk School: Grand Valley State University Sport: Lacrosse WAUNAKEE Payton Ross School: Northern Michigan Sport: Lacrosse Kyla Saleh School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Track and field Emily Whyte School: Northern Michigan Sport: Soccer April, 2023 signings/commitments Devin Johnson School: UW-La Crosse Sport: Football Alex Knapp School: Aurora University Sport: Lacrosse Cole Meyers School: UW-Eau Claire Sport: Football McKenna Nachreiner School: Augsburg Sport: Women's soccer Drew Regnier School: North Carolina Sport: Men's track and field Jack Shepski School: Milwaukee School of Engineering Sport: Baseball Andrew Zimmerman School: UW-Platteville Sport: Men's track and field MORE TO COME Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com. MADISON WEST Elizabeth Arnold School: College of Charleston Sport: Soccer Caleb Karll School: Ohio University Sport: Baseball Ben Minikel-Lacocque School: Davidson Sport: Soccer STOUGHTON Amelia Albers School: Michigan Technological University Sport: Volleyball MADISON LaFOLLETTE Arhman Lewis School: Augustana University (South Dakota) Sport: Basketball MADISON EAST Smith Connor School: University of Minnesota Sport: Men's swimming and diving LODI Zane Licht School: North Dakota State Sport: Wrestling (November). Lily Strong School: Minnesota State-Mankato Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21) Kaelyn Tatro School: Viterbo University Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21) Raegan Zastrow School: Bryant & Stratton Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21) SUN PRAIRIE EAST Logan Cunningham School: UW-Whitewater Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21) Jerry Kaminski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21) Kenzie Longley Sport: Softball School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21) Ruth Pavelski School: Minnesota State-Moorhead Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21) Taylor Schick School: Lake Forest Sport: Golf (Dec. 21) Reagan Schwartzer School: Bemidji State Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21) Jonathan VandeWalle School: Iowa State University Sport: Football (Dec. 21). April, 2023 signings/commitments Jarett Brunson School: Illinois Wesleyan Sport: Lacrosse Jerzey Ladwig School: UW-Parkside Sport: Women's soccer Tyler Rauls School: UW-Whitewater Sport: Football