It’s no secret that the fans are largely regarded as a team’s “extra man,” whether it’s the sixth man in a gym or the 12th man in the football stands.

Athletic trainers may not receive a similar moniker, but their role is even more important.

From providing everyday care and office hours, to designing rehabilitation plans and even teaching the next generation, the ever-expanding role of an athletic trainer is paramount across all levels of sport.

“It’s probably the only other position in our athletic department, outside of our athletic office, that has the entire student-athlete body as somebody care about,” Madison Metropolitan School District and Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

“Watching the relationships they’re able to build, because it’s an extremely stressful time oftentimes when you’re working through a significant injury, to have that consistent support is beyond valuable.”

Providing support is what inspired Simone Muller to become an athletic trainer, just not immediately. Muller, who works for Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and is contracted as the athletic trainer for Wisconsin Dells High School, previously worked as a certified nursing assistant when she attended Oak Creek High School, and proceeded to pursue a degree in nursing when she first set foot on UW-Eau Claire’s campus.

However, that passion for nursing quickly faded leaving her in need of a new major. Insert sister and physical therapist Seugnet DeBauche, who suggested she explore athletic training.

“I met with the program director later that week and switched that same day,” Muller said.

Aspirus Portage Clinic’s Jim Shlimovitz had a similar experience when he attended Nicolet High School.

“My basketball coach said to me, ‘Why don’t you take this Kramer workshop?’ I took it in Menomonee Falls, I liked it and I’ve just done it ever since,” said Shlimovitz, who is contracted out to schools in Columbia County.

Care expands into mental space

While the pair’s level of experience is stark — Shlimovitz has been in the industry for 38 years, including the past 14 at Aspirus, while this is Muller’s seventh season with the Chiefs — they’ve both seen a true shift in the depth of care they provide.

Since Shlimovitz first began he’s seen the WIAA implement a number of measures to help prevent injuries, including the implementation of skinfold testing in wrestling and acclimatization for returning from injuries, namely concussions.

Not only that, he’s seen how drastic the timetable for recovery has changed. While he said that it’s still typically a nine-month process for athletes recovering from a torn ACL, the advancements the industry has made in treatment is astronomically different.

“Thirty years ago, they never thought about doing a meniscal repair of the knee," he said. "Now they’re preserving as much as they can and finding it’s a lot better now."

During his time as an undergrad at UW-La Crosse and a grad student at Indiana, Shlimovitz said athletes recovering from an ACL surgery were in a cast “for six weeks with the knee locked at 30 degrees.”

“Now I’m hoping within two to three weeks, we have full range of motion,” he said. “You can’t just look at the athlete now as a 15-year-old, you have to look like, ‘OK, what are they going to be like when they’re 45 years old?’"

Muller has always dealt with the measures taken by the WIAA and seen the changes in treatment since she began her position. The area where she’s seen the most change has been with the heightened focus on mental health of student-athletes, stemming largely from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Especially after COVID, I saw how many kids that have struggled, and still are struggling,” she said.

Muller, who said she has an open-door policy with the Wisconsin Dells student-athletes, became mental health/first aid certified in order to learn more about mental health as a whole, as well as new coping and grounding strategies.

While she admitted that “sometimes we overshare in the room,” Muller believes it helped foster stronger connections between trainers and student-athletes.

“I’d rather have them be comfortable telling me than being afraid to approach me,” she said. “I think it’s really important to just be here for the highs and the lows, and for them to just know that I’m someone they can approach with just about anything.”

Student-athletes themselves certainly agree.

Chase Beckett, a 2022 Portage grad, appreciated Shlimovitz and later on his trainers at UW-Platteville as they helped him rehab from knee injuries. Beckett lost his junior wrestling season after prolonged use of his right knee created a more severe tear to his meniscus and MCL, forcing him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Beckett went on to claim the Division 2 126-pound state title his senior year, thanks not only to the carefully designed rehabilitation process crafted by Shlimovitz, but also the mental strides he took.

“I was really hard on myself when it came to my injuries and really disappointed because I didn’t get to do what I love,” Beckett said. “All those negative thoughts are intrusive at first, but they’re the people that take those thoughts and essentially turn your behavior and attitude more positive, helping you get through the whole experience of an injury.”

The importance on mental health hasn’t escaped the minds of administrators, either.

“Our trainers are very well-versed in that and helping if they’re not the specific point of contact for that sport, accessing networks and other supports,” Schlitz said. “And also being an educational tool for our coaches and athletes around the things that need to be addressed, not just physically, but for both the social and emotional mental health of our student-athletes.”

Tailoring time to each sport

As much as the care trainers provide has spread into other areas, working to get student-athletes back on the field remains the leading charge and there’s no quick fix.

No injury or recovery is the same, so while there are definite protocols athletic trainers follow, ATs and student-athletes must be fluid throughout the process.

“Every day you have to tweak it,” Shlimovitz said. “You have to tweak it for what they’re doing functionally and what they’re having to do for their sports.”

Shlimovitz has seen a variety injuries across a wide array of sports. What he designs for a swimmer to recover from a rotator cuff injury can be vastly different that a recovery plan for a bowler. The same can be said for wrestlers, like Beckett, recovering from a similar knee injury that a football or basketball player may sustain.

“There’s a lot that goes into rehab instead of just doing three sets of 10 for a certain exercise,” Shlimovitz said.

Having now gone through two sets of rehabilitation, Beckett said the second time “was much easier than the first because I’d already done it before.”

It also helped he was able to spend a more dedicated amount of time with the Pioneers’ trainers versus Shlimovitz and the other Aspirus professionals because of their limited time at schools. Although, trainers at the secondary level actually may have a busier workload.

Muller works with 14 sponsored teams, including eight high-contact sports with football, boys and girls basketball, volleyball, soccer, wrestling and boys and girls hockey. With that many sports with higher risk of injury, Muller said time management has become paramount to being able to balance it all.

She sets up her weekly schedule around home events, with the higher contact sport getting top priority on nights when there are multiple games. Muller said she has med kits prepped for both indoor and outdoor events to set herself up as best as possible.

“Just always having your emergency equipment with you. If you’ve got that, then everything you can kind of make due,” she said.

On top of game coverage, Schlitz said the athletic trainers contracted out by UW Health to the four MMSD high schools hold three hours of office hours daily.

“We’re fortunate enough to have an athletic trainer every day in the building consistently, being an integral part of our athletic department, especially over the course of the school year instead of being season specific,” he said.

Investment pays off

All that time logged by student-athletes and the athletic trainers is often worth the investment. Whether that means just setting foot back out on the field, mat, ice or court, or leading to a state championship in the case of Beckett, both sides find immense joy out of seeing that work pay off.

Beckett recalled Shlimovitz being at a number of his meets his senior year as just a spectator, including being in attendance at the Kohl Center to become the Warriors’ 10th state champion in program history.

“He was always there to watch me and I’m really thankful for him and everything he’s done for me,” Beckett said.

Said Shlimovitz: “When he got back to school after winning state, he saw me, gave me a big hug and said thank you. That made my year. When I have a parent come up to me and say, ‘Thank you for helping my kid,’ that’s all the gratification I need.”

That same payoff is at the top of the list for Muller. She’s helping make a similar investment in the next generation by teaching a half-credit elective for Wisconsin Dells students interested in pursuing a career in athletic training.

After serving as a teaching assistant during her time at UW-Eau Claire, Muller approached the school with the proposition to teach an introduction to athletic training class.

“I love getting to see kids get excited about injuries. It takes a very special person to see a broken bone and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s really cool,’” she said.

The yearlong pass/fail class on the ins and outs of athletic training first began in the 2017-18 school year and is only available to juniors and seniors. Muller said she typically has had eight to 12 students in the class with one teaching assistant.

Stella Scott has been Muller’s TA each of the last two years, being selected among a pool of 20-30 candidates for the position. The Chiefs senior said she has always been interested in sports medicine and is looking at studying to become an athletic trainer at UW-Green Bay.

“I really like it because doing it you get close to the teams and get to see the athlete’s point of view being their classmate, and also what Simone has to do and everything in the process,” Scott said.

Among her favorite sports to work with so far, Scott has enjoyed her time with the Wisconsin Dells football team the most. The ability to not only see injuries take place, but help behind the scenes and play a role in the process has been the most rewarding portion of the job.

“Being there for every single step is really cool,” Scott said.

It’s a promising step in the right direction for a student looking to break into a field and position that has become increasingly more important.

The one lesson that’s carried Shlimovitz the furthest has been a simple one though and it highlights the power of the relationship athletic trainers have with student-athletes.

“Just listen to your athletes,” he said. “If you listen to them and understand what they want, you’ll understand how to get them better faster and safer."

