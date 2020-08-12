Art Kabelowsky: It's time to call off the prep football season in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s time to pull the plug on high school football in Wisconsin for this fall. Volleyball and boys soccer, too. Maybe all the fall sports.

Let’s be clear, right at the top: This stinks, a lot.

Since the WIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments were abruptly halted last March — followed by the entire spring sports season — this runaway COVID-19 pandemic has placed a terrible burden on the backs of student-athletes, schools and communities.

And it’s been frustrating for those, like myself, who make their living immersed in high school athletics, driven by a deep belief in the educational value of school sports beyond wins, losses and college offers.

But COVID-19 has proven too persistent, too widespread, too dangerous — and, as many of us have not yet considered, too unknown — to consider any option except waiting it out. If you honestly look outside your own inner circle to consider society as a whole, it’s impossible to find a path for the fall that’s sure to safely avoid the COVID-19 tar pit.

The cold, hard truth: A burden on our backs is better than a ventilator in the lungs of people we know or love.