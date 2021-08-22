Area schools shine as WIAA names Award of Excellence recipients

The WIAA recognized 33 schools that met the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2020-21.
Two of the 33 schools, Baraboo and Stoughton, received the honor for the fifth time in the five years since the award began, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Five schools received the award for the fourth time, including Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Brookwood, Kimberly and Racine Prairie School. Nine schools earned the recognition for the first time.
The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.
For the second consecutive year, schools and athletics administrators experienced additional challenges in 2020-21 with the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected guidelines, accommodations and schedule changes.
The four Madison School District schools were recognized.
The recipients of the Award of Excellence included:
Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Brookwood, Crivitz, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Germantown, Hilbert, Hortonville, Janesville Craig, Kenosha Christian Life, Kimberly, Lake Holcombe, Lake Mills, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Marshfield, Mayville, Muskego, Onalaska, Oregon, Stoughton, Stratford, Racine Prairie School, Watertown, Wausau West, West Bend West, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, Winter and Wisconsin Dells.
Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the WIAA’s fall area meetings, scheduled to be conducted in-person, and they will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website and at the 2022 annual meeting.
According to the WIAA release, the criteria applied included:
* "Athletic Director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA school directory annually.
* Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings).
* Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc. – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed.
* Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.
* Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.
* Athletic director attended conference meetings – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.
* Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.
* There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA fall area meetings.
* There was school representation at WIAA annual meeting in April.
* Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.
* Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism.
* Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course.
* Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course.
* Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level.
* Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level.
* Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition)."