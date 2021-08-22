 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area schools shine as WIAA names Award of Excellence recipients
0 Comments
topical

Area schools shine as WIAA names Award of Excellence recipients

  • 0
State wrestling photo 3-8

Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, right, works against Oak Creek’s Ben Kawczynski in the Division 1 championship match at 220 pounds in Kaukauna.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The WIAA recognized 33 schools that met the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2020-21.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

Two of the 33 schools, Baraboo and Stoughton, received the honor for the fifth time in the five years since the award began, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Five schools received the award for the fourth time, including Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Brookwood, Kimberly and Racine Prairie School. Nine schools earned the recognition for the first time.

The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.

For the second consecutive year, schools and athletics administrators experienced additional challenges in 2020-21 with the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected guidelines, accommodations and schedule changes.

The four Madison School District schools were recognized.

Area and region schools that were recognized included Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Lake Mills, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Oregon, Stoughton, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.

The recipients of the Award of Excellence included:

Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Brookwood, Crivitz, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Germantown, Hilbert, Hortonville, Janesville Craig, Kenosha Christian Life, Kimberly, Lake Holcombe, Lake Mills, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Marshfield, Mayville, Muskego, Onalaska, Oregon, Stoughton, Stratford, Racine Prairie School, Watertown, Wausau West, West Bend West, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, Winter and Wisconsin Dells.

Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the WIAA’s fall area meetings, scheduled to be conducted in-person, and they will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website and at the 2022 annual meeting.

Todd Clark mug 7-8

Clark

According to the WIAA release, the criteria applied included:

* "Athletic Director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA school directory annually.

* Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings).

* Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc. – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed.

* Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.

* Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.

* Athletic director attended conference meetings – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.

* Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.

* There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA fall area meetings.

* There was school representation at WIAA annual meeting in April.

* Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.

* Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism.

* Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course.

* Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course.

* Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level.

* Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level.

* Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition)."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cyrus Rad talks about Forward Madison FC's draw with North Texas SC

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics