Several area schools were honored Thursday when the WIAA recognized 22 schools that met the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2017-18.
The award recognizes member schools for their efforts and achievements in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Area schools that were recipients: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Stoughton, Watertown and Waunakee.
The recipients of the Award of Excellence are: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Brookwood, Cambridge, Clinton, Fort Atkinson, Hudson, Kenosha Tremper, Kimberly, Manitowoc Lutheran, Merrill, Mondovi, Northwestern, Oak Creek, Platteville, Racine Horlick, Racine Lutheran, Stoughton, Racine Prairie School; Watertown, Waunakee and Wisconsin Rapids.
Five of the 22 schools receiving the honor are repeat recipients. Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Hudson, Racine Horlick, Stoughton and Wisconsin Rapids each received the recognition in the award’s first year in 2016-17.
Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence and certificate at the fall WIAA area meetings and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the annual meeting.
The criteria applied toward the Award of Excellence include, according to the WIAA:
Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc.–sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents–sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director attended conference meetings–sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.
There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings
There was school representation at WIAA Annual Meeting in April
Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.
Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism
Athletic director has taken the free NFHS Sportsmanship course
Three or more head coaches have taken the free NFHS Sportsmanship course
Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level
Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level
Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition)
The membership of the WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 511 senior high schools and 44 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.