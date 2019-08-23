Twenty-seven schools were named recipients of the WIAA Award of Excellence in 2018-19, according to an announcement from the WIAA on Thursday.
Schools were recognized for their efforts and achievements in sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character, according to the WIAA release from communications director Todd Clark.
Area schools honored included Baraboo, Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Middleton, Stoughton and Watertown.
The schools:
Baraboo
Brookwood
Cambridge
Fort Atkinson
Germantown
Hudson
Kenosha St. Joseph
Wales Kettle Moraine
Kimberly
Menomonie
Mercer
Middleton
Muskego
Necedah
Eagle River Northland Pines
Maple Northwestern
Racine Horlick
Racine Lutheran
Hammond St. Croix Central
Stoughton
Stratford
Racine Prairie School
Union Grove
University School of Milwaukee
Watertown
Wausau West
Wisconsin Rapids
Five of the 27 schools are receiving the honor for the third time, including Baraboo, Stoughton, Hudson, Racine Horlick and Wisconsin Rapids.
Ten of the recipients are being presented with the award for the second time, including Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Middleton, Watertown, Brookwood, Kimberly, Maple Northwestern, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie School and University School of Milwaukee.
Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the fall area meetings and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the annual meeting.
The criteria applied toward the Award of Excellence, include:
Athletic director conducted regular meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/etc. Sportsmanship, ethics and integrity are on the agenda and discussed.
Athletic director conducted regular meetings with coaches. Sportsmanship, ethics and integrity are on the agenda and discussed.
Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents. Sportsmanship, ethics and integrity are on the agenda and discussed.
Athletic director attended conference meetings. Sportsmanship, ethics and integrity are on the agenda and discussed.
Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.
There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA fall area meetings.
There was school representation at WIAA annual meeting in April.
Athletic director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.
Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism.
Athletic director has taken the free NFHS sportsmanship course.
Three or more head coaches have taken the free NFHS sportsmanship course.
Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level.
Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level.
Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA scholar athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition).
For 2019-20, two new elements of the criteria will be added to qualify for the award. The two additional criteria:
Athletic Director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA school directory annually.
Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings).
The membership of the WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 511 senior high schools and 43 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.
It will sponsor 27 championship tournament series in 2019-20.