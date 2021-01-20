Area coaches focus on opportunity to play after WIAA revises postseason basketball assignments

Area girls basketball teams moving up included state-ranked Beaver Dam (from Division 2 to Division 1) and Marshall (from Division 4 to Division 3).

Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase anticipated the Golden Beavers (16-1) would move up. They were top-ranked in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll last week and facing a potential Division 2 postseason showdown with Green Bay Notre Dame (No. 1 in Division 2 this week). Now, Beaver Dam is fourth-ranked in Division 1 and in a loaded sectional with top-ranked Kimberly, No. 2 Germantown and No. 5 Appleton East.

Beaver Dam has persevered despite being short-handed. The Golden Beavers lost University of Wisconsin commit Maty Wilke to a season-ending knee injury in December and Chase said senior Natalie Jens (ankle) and freshman Gabby Wilke (knee) are sidelined with injuries.

“The big picture for the moment is we are playing basketball and will enjoy every opportunity that we have together,” he said.

Monona Grove girls basketball coach Tyler Kuehl, whose team defeated host Milton 71-43 in its opener Tuesday, had mixed feelings about moving to Division 1 for postseason but primarily is happy the Silver Eagles are playing.