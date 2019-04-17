STEVENS POINT — Worried about the formation of super teams, the WIAA proposed an amendment change restricting transfers who have a pre-existing athletic relationship with anyone in the new school the student seeks to attend.
The so-called “Nicolet Rule,” however, was rejected by WIAA members at the WIAA’s annual meeting Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
A total of 239 denied the proposed change, while 150 supported it.
The WIAA’s stated rationale was that “pre-existing relationships have become more common, creating super teams without regard to the existing student-athletes and school community.”
The issue came into a bright focus when Jalen Johnson, one of the nation’s top men’s basketball recruits, and his younger brother Kobe Johnson announced last summer that they were leaving Sun Prairie and transferring to Glendale Nicolet. Jalen Johnson and others on the Nicolet team played AAU basketball together.
Nicolet — led by the 6-foot-9 Johnson, who was named The Associated Press boys basketball player of the year — won the WIAA Division 2 state championship in March at the Kohl Center.
At the annual meeting, eight minutes of discussion transpired before the vote was taken (though the topic had been discussed during caucuses at a recent Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association meeting).
Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow, addressing the 415 voting members and 476 representatives during that discussion period at Wednesday’s meeting, expressed concern about the language in the proposed change, saying clarification was needed for the phrase “pre-existing relationship.”
Those opposed believed that a lack of specificity in the language would make enforcement difficult as athletic directors wondered how to determine what was a substantive previous relationship. In addition, there was the question of how widespread the issue was in all sports and how many schools statewide were affected.
The WIAA had hoped the proposed change would help schools with transfer questions.
WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki said the WIAA wanted to encourage education-based athletics and not club teams. He said he didn’t believe the proposed change was a “gotcha” rule.
The amendment’s defeat means current transfer eligibility rules remain in effect. The process with a newly written amendment would have to be re-started if the WIAA wishes to address the issue again.
The WIAA has a rule about recruiting student-athletes, but that has been difficult to prove or enforce.