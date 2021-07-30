All-area softball: Work ethic lifts Lake Mills' Taylor Roughen to new heights

Jim Clift says Taylor Roughen possesses an aspect that makes her stand apart from all other players during his time as coach of the Lake Mills softball team.
“She has a work ethic that has never been matched in my seven years here. Like, not even close,” Clift told the State Journal during the season. “Practice is done, and Taylor’s the first one out doing an extra hour of practice.
“She’s also the loudest one in the dugout (during games). No matter what — and it doesn’t matter who’s up, it could be the person with the lowest batting average on the team — you always hear Taylor cheering on every player.”
Roughen led the Lake Mills softball team to the Capitol North Conference title and the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals during her senior season.
That led to her being named the conference player and pitcher of the year and the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s Division 3 player of the year.
Now, she has been selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area Softball Player of the Year.
Said Roughen: “The success that I’ve had is really my teammates pushing me to reach the goals that I’ve had for myself. Every single teammate knows my goals for myself — but also what I want to do with the team.”
Roughen hit .416 with 29 RBIs and 26 runs scored and compiled a 19-3 record with a 0.36 ERA and 266 strikeouts for 22-4 Lake Mills, according to a Daily Jefferson County Union report.
Roughen also was a key player for the L-Cats’ girls basketball team, which won the WIAA Division 3 state championship in February in its second consecutive state trip.
She plans to play softball at Bryant & Stratton College.
Others considered for the honor included Middleton senior Olivia Hebert, Sun Prairie junior Chloe Knoerschild and Sun Prairie senior Ellie Rademacher.
Coach of the year
Jamie Olson was selected as coach of the year after guiding Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game in Green Bay.
Olson also was named the WFSCA coach of the year.
Sun Prairie, which shared the Big Eight Conference title with Verona, defeated Beaver Dam 8-0 in the state quarterfinals and Chippewa Falls 4-0 in the semifinal before falling to Kaukauna 1-0 in the final.
“I’m ecstatic in regards that we got second,” Olson said after the championship game at UW-Green Bay’s King Park. “Would you want (No.) 1? Absolutely. But my thing is, we are No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin. We were only ranked one time all year and to come back and be No. 2 in the state, it’s pretty cool.”
Also considered was Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt — a 2009 Beaver Dam graduate and 2013 University of Wisconsin graduate, who played two years as an outfielder for the Badgers.
Wisconsin State Journal 2021 All-Area Softball team
First team
Taylor Roughen, sr., Lake Mills (player of the year); Olivia Hebert, sr., Middleton; Chloe Knoerschild, jr., Sun Prairie; Ellie Rademacher, sr., Sun Prairie; Emma Lee, jr., Monona Grove; Holly Lowenberg, so., Poynette; Brooke Steinhorst, so., Poynette; Isabel Royle, so., Sun Prairie; Saveea Freeland, fr., Cambridge; Katie Hahn, so., River Valley; Tayler Baker, fr., Sun Prairie; Hilary Blomberg, so., Verona; Gabrielle Fakes, fr., Beaver Dam.
Second team
Melissa Dietz, jr., Reedsburg; Savanna Jemilo, sr., Stoughton; Jordan Marty, sr., DeForest; Audriana Edwards, so., Beaver Dam; Kiarra Kostroski, sr., Fort Atkinson; Megan Bloyer, sr., Oregon; Harper Mayfield, jr., Monona Grove; Celia Hiorns, sr., Middleton; Delaney Milanowski, so., River Valley; Alise Hayes, so., Columbus; Peyton Gest, sr., Poynette; Brooke Anderson, so., River Valley.
Honorable mention
Morgan Mack, jr., Deerfield; Ellie Evenson, sr., Lake Mills; Sydnee Duhr, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Presley Stanley, so., Janesville Craig; Sydney Toman, sr., Verona; Alyssa Bostley, sr., Verona; Alyse Mauer, sr., Monroe; Tessa Kottwitz, jr., Lake Mills; Claire Smedema, sr., Columbus; Dani Ament, sr., Deerfield; Michaela Riege, jr., Waterloo; Halle Weisensel, so., Marshall;
Andrea Jaskowiak, so., Madison Memorial; Allisyn Rosga, sr., Janesville Parker; Natalie Bittner, sr., Beloit Memorial; Brynn Swanson, sr., Beloit Memorial; Eden Welling, sr., Madison La Follette; Ellie Buza, sr., Middleton; Madison Strampe, jr., Baraboo; Riley Czarnecki, fr., Beaver Dam; Kylee Jansen, sr., DeForest; Camden Shepherd, sr., Mount Horeb;
Sydney Swiggum, jr., Mount Horeb; Lucy Dahlk, jr., Mount Horeb; Elizabeth Fick, jr., Portage; Ruby Olson, jr., Reedsburg; Michelle Schmitt, sr., Madison Edgewood; Nicole Schmitt, sr., Madison Edgewood; Alex Theriault, jr., Fort Atkinson; Kelly Hanausak, sr., Milton; Amelia Spilde, sr., Oregon; Abby Walsh, so., Watertown.