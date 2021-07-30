All-area softball: Work ethic lifts Lake Mills' Taylor Roughen to new heights

Jim Clift says Taylor Roughen possesses an aspect that makes her stand apart from all other players during his time as coach of the Lake Mills softball team.

“She has a work ethic that has never been matched in my seven years here. Like, not even close,” Clift told the State Journal during the season. “Practice is done, and Taylor’s the first one out doing an extra hour of practice.

“She’s also the loudest one in the dugout (during games). No matter what — and it doesn’t matter who’s up, it could be the person with the lowest batting average on the team — you always hear Taylor cheering on every player.”

Roughen led the Lake Mills softball team to the Capitol North Conference title and the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals during her senior season.

That led to her being named the conference player and pitcher of the year and the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s Division 3 player of the year.

Now, she has been selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area Softball Player of the Year.