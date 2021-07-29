All-Area girls track and field: Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau outdistances the field

Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau’s love for running might be surpassed only by her passion for competition.

That made her excited to be back in competitive situations in cross country for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring and then the traditional spring season featuring track and field.

She was particularly eager for track and field season, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After her record-setting performance in winning the WIAA alternate fall season’s girls cross country meet in Janesville, the junior carried her training immediately into the track season and continued performing at a high level in the distance events.

Despite on-and-off rainstorms that drenched the competitors at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June at UW-La Crosse, Pansegrau delivered in a difficult double.

In a highly anticipated duel with Onalaska’s Kora Malecek, a University of Illinois commit, Pansegrau claimed the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 21.6 seconds — ahead of runner-up Malecek (10:29.33).

Pansegrau’s victory followed her second-place showing in the 1,600 (4:58.90).