All-Area girls soccer: McFarland's Jaelyn White contributed in many ways

When it was time for a corner kick, the McFarland girls soccer team called on junior defender Jaelyn White to put the set piece into motion with a precise strike.

When the opportunity for a penalty kick arose, Spartans coach T.J. DiPrizio often summoned White to take the attempt.

And when it came to limiting opponents’ scoring chances, White was an essential defender for undefeated and top-ranked McFarland, which totaled 11 shutouts in 16 games.

White, the Rock Valley Conference player of the year and a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association's All-State team, helped lead McFarland (16-0-0) to its first girls soccer state title.

Rock Valley champion McFarland defeated Plymouth 4-1 in last month’s WIAA Division 3 state championship match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, after blanking New Berlin Eisenhower 2-0 in the semifinal earlier in the day.

For her efforts, White was named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“I think this is a really big accomplishment and says a lot about the team as a whole,” White said after McFarland reached state for the first time since 2008.