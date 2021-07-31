All-Area girls soccer: McFarland's Jaelyn White contributed in many ways

When it was time for a corner kick, the McFarland girls soccer team called on junior defender Jaelyn White to put the set piece into motion with a precise strike.
When the opportunity for a penalty kick arose, Spartans coach T.J. DiPrizio often summoned White to take the attempt.
And when it came to limiting opponents’ scoring chances, White was an essential defender for undefeated and top-ranked McFarland, which totaled 11 shutouts in 16 games.
White, the Rock Valley Conference player of the year and a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association's All-State team, helped lead McFarland (16-0-0) to its first girls soccer state title.
Rock Valley champion McFarland defeated Plymouth 4-1 in last month’s WIAA Division 3 state championship match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, after blanking New Berlin Eisenhower 2-0 in the semifinal earlier in the day.
For her efforts, White was named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“I think this is a really big accomplishment and says a lot about the team as a whole,” White said after McFarland reached state for the first time since 2008.
She was instrumental in the Spartans getting there when she figured in McFarland’s first two goals in a 4-0 victory over Belleville/New Glarus in the sectional title match.
Stella Blau scored the game’s first goal on a header, converting off a right corner kick taken by White,
Then after Belleville/New Glarus was called for a hand ball, White scored on a penalty kick at 43 minutes, 21 seconds and gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
DiPrizio said White was the team’s primary choice for taking corner kicks and penalty kicks.
“She works on (corner kicks),” he said. “She’s got the leg for it. She drills it over and over again, and picks her spots where she likes to go.”
Others considered for the honor were Sauk Prairie junior Katelyn Fishnick, Oregon junior Zoey Pagels, Lake Mills junior Ava Stelter and McFarland senior Sydney Feldner.
Coach of the year
DiPrizio was selected as the All-Area coach after leading McFarland to its perfect run through the season, capped by the Division 3 state championship in the Spartans’ fourth state appearance.
Other coaches considered included Oregon’s Bobby Nichols and Sauk Prairie’s Drew Kornish, who guided their teams to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.
Green Bay Notre Dame edged Oregon 2-1 in overtime and eventual champion Whitefish Bay defeated Sauk Prairie 4-1 in the semifinals.
Wisconsin State Journal 2021 All-Area Girls Soccer team
First team
Jaelyn White, jr., defender, McFarland (player of the year); Katelyn Fishnick, jr., midfielder, Sauk Prairie; Zoey Pagels, jr., forward/midfielder, Oregon; Ava Stelter, jr., forward, Lake Mills; Sydney Feldner, sr., forward, McFarland; Katie Hildebrandt, sr., goalkeeper, McFarland; Lexis Savola, jr., forward, Waunakee; Addy Hermsdorf, so., defender, Sauk Prairie; Ava Bryan, jr., defender, Waunakee; Lauren Simonett, jr., defender, Verona; Liesel Odden, sr., midfielder, Oregon; Abbey Stanton, fr., forward, Madison West; Victoria Bunz, sr., midfielder, Middleton; Greta Blau, jr., midfielder, McFarland; Jaylynn Benson, sr., forward, Belleville/New Glarus; Maisy Andes, jr., midfielder/defender, Madison Edgewood; Giada Bambi, sr., midfielder, Madison West; Payton Lang, jr., goalkeeper, Oregon; Isabelle Dehner, fr., defender, Monona Grove; Jenna Bennett, sr., midfielder; Oregon.
Honorable mention
Mackenzie Jones, sr., Madison La Follette; Marley Mladucky, so., Middleton; Maddie Strey, sr., Sun Prairie; Emily Wadzinsky, sr., Madison Memorial; Lily Rimrodt, so., Sun Prairie; Natalie Linebarger, sr., Verona; Marin Duffy, so., Sun Prairie; Tasha Igic, jr., Madison West; Maddy Sturm, sr., Madison Memorial; Jessica Camarato, sr., DeForest;
Kate Giesler, sr., Mount Horeb; Kate Harlow, sr., Waunakee; Faith Holler, jr., Sauk Prairie; Anya McKay, fr., Mount Horeb; Maya Pickhardt, jr., DeForest; Emily Whyte, so., Waunakee; Alexa Dahnert, sr., Fort Atkinson; Madison Foley, so., Madison Edgewood; Mara Hein, jr., Monona Grove; Aubrey Schmutzler, sr., Watertown;
Savannah Swopes, jr., Milton; Nadia Kim, jr., Edgerton; Taylor Acker, sr., Evansville; Grace Breuchel, jr., McFarland; Elise Gillen, jr., McFarland; Emma Stuart, so., Evansville; Avery Pennekamp, jr., McFarland Katie Schoeneck, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Kirstin Krantz, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Megan Tauscheck, sr., Watertown Luther Prep;
Taylor Peterson, sr., Lodi; Hana King, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Emma Anson, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Lily Zimpelmann, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Paige Leonard, jr., Belleville/New Glarus; Bella Brenkman, fr., Belleville/New Glarus; Hannah Lamke, sr., Lake Mills; Abbi Olson, sr., Columbus; Ryleigh Kulow, so., Lake Mills.