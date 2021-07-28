All-Area boys tennis: State title quest fueled Madison Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky

Madison Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky had unfinished business after finishing second at the 2019 WIAA Division 2 boys tennis tournament.

But his bid to move up to the coveted top spot was stalled when the WIAA canceled the 2020 spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His opportunity as a junior was lost.

That fueled Sviatoslavsky even more for his senior season.

Sviatoslavsky couldn’t be stopped, finishing 26-0.

The top-seeded Sviatoslavsky completed his undefeated season with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over second-seeded Adrian Yin of Brookfield Academy in the Division 2 state singles final at Sports Core in Kohler. He won four matches, losing only three games along the way, at state.

As a result, Sviatoslavsky was named the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

“You can’t lose focus and give away free games, free points,” he said after winning the title. “They tumble down into whole sets and matches, so you’ve got to stay focused every point and every game. That’s my philosophy.”

He also won the Badger South Conference tournament title and was a sectional champion.