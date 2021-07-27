All-Area boys golf: Middleton's Jacob Beckman stated best case

All season, Middleton’s Jacob Beckman used each tournament to improve his golf game and to learn and lead on the Road to Wild Rock.

The WIAA Division 1 state tournament was the destination Beckman and the Middleton boys golf team targeted, particularly after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beckman, a University of Wisconsin commit, saw everything pay off at the state tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

The Big Eight Conference Player of the Year fired an opening-round 4-under-par 68, which included a 33 on his front nine. He came back with a second-day 72 that propelled Beckman to a 140 total, claiming the Division 1 individual state championship by one stroke. He completed his senior season being named a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Boys All-State team.

For his efforts, Beckman was named the Wisconsin State Journal 2021 All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year.