All-Area boys golf: Middleton's Jacob Beckman stated best case

All season, Middleton’s Jacob Beckman used each tournament to improve his golf game and to learn and lead on the Road to Wild Rock.
The WIAA Division 1 state tournament was the destination Beckman and the Middleton boys golf team targeted, particularly after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beckman, a University of Wisconsin commit, saw everything pay off at the state tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
The Big Eight Conference Player of the Year fired an opening-round 4-under-par 68, which included a 33 on his front nine. He came back with a second-day 72 that propelled Beckman to a 140 total, claiming the Division 1 individual state championship by one stroke. He completed his senior season being named a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Boys All-State team.
For his efforts, Beckman was named the Wisconsin State Journal 2021 All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year.
“I think I really managed it well from a course management standpoint,” Beckman said after his first-round score gave him a two-shot lead at state. “I put myself in good position a lot. … It’s really tough. If you are out of position (on the course), you are in trouble. You are going to put yourself in big trouble. Being in the right spot allowed me to make those six birdies and also a lot of pars to go along with it.”
Middleton coach Tom Cabalka was impressed by Beckman’s work ethic and leadership skills, especially with the younger players.
“I don’t think it’s easy being a leader,” Cabalka said. “I think it’s a difficult job for a 17-, 18-year-old player to lead. I think most of the kids just want to be part of the group. They are afraid to be a leader. They are afraid to say things that make them look like, 'Oh, he knows it all.' It’s not an easy job, but I think Jacob has done a tremendous job.”
Also considered was Madison Edgewood senior Ethan Arndt.
• Joe Ring was named All-Area Coach of the Year after guiding Edgewood to the Division 2 state championship for the fourth consecutive season in which golf was played.
Edgewood won state titles in 2017-19, prior to winning the 2021 Division 2 title by 17 strokes over Minocqua Lakeland at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Arndt won the individual state title by three strokes with a 3-over 147, while sophomore Al Deang tied for third and sophomore Alex Weiss tied for 21st.
Also considered was Cabalka, who led Middleton to a third-place state finish in Division 1.
Wisconsin State Journal 2021 All-Area Boys Golf Team
First team
Jacob Beckman, sr., Middleton – All-Area Boys Golf Player of the Year. University of Wisconsin commit Beckman was the WIAA Division 1 individual state champion at Wild Rock, the Big Eight Conference player of the year and a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Boys All-State team.
Ethan Arndt, sr., Madison Edgewood – Arndt was the WIAA Division 2 individual state champion for team champion Edgewood, Badger South Conference meet medalist for team winner Edgewood and an honorable-mention selection on the state coaches’ all-state team.
Max Brud, jr., Waunakee – Brud finished tied for fifth at the Division 1 state tournament. He was Badger North Conference player of the year for league champion Waunakee, earned honorable-mention all-state honors, shared medalist honors at the Badger North meet and was a regional champion for regional winner Waunakee.
Griffin Oberneder, jr., Beloit Memorial – Oberneder finished tied for 13th at the Division 1 state meet, earned third-team all-state recognition and first-team all-Big Eight honors, and was a sectional champion for the sectional winning Purple Knights.
Alex Sosnowski, jr., Middleton – Sosnowski was tied for 21st at Division 1 state for third-place Middleton, a third-team all-state choice by the state coaches and a first-team all-Big Eight pick.
Al Deang, so., Madison Edgewood – Deang tied for third at Division 2 state at Trappers Turn, was an honorable-mention all-state choice, a first-team all-Badger South selection and a regional medalist for regional winner Edgewood.
Second team
Andrew Aune, sr., Verona; Silas Pickhardt, sr., Madison Memorial; Alex Weiss, so., Madison Edgewood; Brady Callmer, jr., Edgerton; Nick Buckman, so., Cambridge.
Honorable mention
K.C. Nickel, fr., Waunakee; Dain Johnson, fr., Middleton; Haley Thoeny, jr., Lodi; Michael Yesbeck, fr., Madison Edgewood; Wyatt Marshall, fr., Janesville Craig; Isaac Schmidt, jr., Madison Memorial; Tyler Schick, so., Sun Prairie; Zack Zimmerman, so., Verona; Will Meganck, sr., Waunakee; Brett Crary, sr., Reedsburg; Connor Keenan, sr., Waunakee; Jacob Frederickson, jr., Monona Grove; Deegan Riley, so., Milton; Clayton Jenny, sr., Edgerton; Brett Wieland, fr., Milton; Peter Gustafson, sr., Monticello/Belleville.