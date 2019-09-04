As the new school year begins, Alicia Pelton will remain as the leader of the Madison West athletics department.
Pelton has agreed to stay on as the interim athletic director, Madison Memorial athletic director and Madison school district athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said Wednesday.
Devon Peterson was hired last year as the Regents’ athletic director but took a medical leave last spring. Pelton was named interim athletic director.
Peterson has extended her medical leave and Pelton agreed to remain the interim for the 2019-20 school year or until Peterson is able to return, Schlitz said in an email.