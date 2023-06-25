Madison La Follette's Alayna West has received 13 Division I offers since her high school girls basketball season ended in February.

Six offers came within 48 hours, with the latest coming June 1 from Cleveland State. She's up to a total of 18 college offers, including mid-majors such as DePaul, Butler and Wichita State.

"They say I'm a versatile guard that can play the one through the three, which would be nice to have and that my on ball defense is very good," West said about what coaches are telling her.

The 5-foot-9 West started garnering more college interest after averaging 28.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game, ranked second and fourth in state respectively according to wisports.net, during her junior season.

"During the high school season, I got a few offers, which is rare because the coaches are in season themselves, but I expected more offers during AAU because their main focus is on recruiting for the next year," West said.

West hopes to make an impression on more colleges while playing on the AAU circuit for the Chicago-based Mac Irvin Fire. She's coming off the bench on that team but is gaining valuable experience against talented competition.

"She could easily be starting, but in AAU basketball, I like to change things up," said Mac Irvin, her AAU coach. "So I bring her off the bench and just let her go. I use her in various situations because she's so versatile. Sometimes I bring her in at the one or two and sometimes at the four because of a mismatch and she can rebound."

West is surround by talent teammates like Aaliyah Guyton, who is the daughter of former Indiana All-American AJ Guyton. The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team offered the younger Guyton a scholarship May 25.

"She's really good and plays the same position I do, so its nice to learn from her," West said about Guyton. "I like having someone to compare with and hear what her takes are on schools because were going through the same stuff."

The Fire already have won three of the five tournaments they've played in this summer. They'll participate in July in their biggest tournament — the Run for the Roses Classic in Louisville. The team finished as the runner-up last year.

"Consistency with her jump shot will make her game really blossom and make her unguardable because she can already get to the basket," Irvin said. "She can also change the game defensively and that was always the main goal to make her a two-way player."

West said she hopes to draw more attention from coaches, especially ones from Power Five conference, in the coming months.

"A Big Ten school would be nice because I'd be able to come back to Madison once in a while so my family can watch me play," she said. "The two most important things are being able to enjoy the school or area aside from basketball and my team has to feel like a family so I don't miss mine as much."

The first-team all-conference guard in the Big Eight Conference plans to commit before the start of her senior season.

"So I can just have fun during my last season and be relieved of any stress from maintaining connections with coaches during the season," she said.

