After WIAA meeting, Sun Prairie reiterates stance upholding Big Eight Conference decision

“The school district anticipates that small groups of students will begin accessing in-person learning as soon as it is safe to do so, and we commit to bringing all students back on-site when we feel that is a responsible and safe decision. Sun Prairie Athletics takes pride in its connection to academics. Athletic decisions must be aligned with our academic decisions.

“The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) met on Thursday, July 23, to discuss what athletics would look like this fall and throughout the year in the state of Wisconsin. The WIAA passed a motion 8-3 that girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country would start August 17. Football, boys and girls volleyball, and boys soccer would start the week of September 7.

“The WIAA will also work on opportunities for schools and conferences that cannot play sports in the fall. The WIAA board of control is scheduled to meet on August 14 and we hope to have more information on what these opportunities will look like following this meeting.