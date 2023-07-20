SUN PRAIRIE — A desire for unity between the two Sun Prairie high schools led to Sun Prairie West hiring Aaron Buss as its new baseball coach on Tuesday.

For the last 13 years, Buss has been at Sun Prairie East serving as an assistant coach for both the baseball and football teams.

He's also a former player, having played center field at UW-Whitewater from 1991-93.

"Last year it seemed like West against East and the district is pushing for unity, so I thought it was time for me to run my own program and I thought it was a good fit knowing that me and the East coach are good friends who can work together," Buss said.

The 50-year-old Buss will take over for Quentin Travis, who led the program during its inaugural season. Sun Prairie West athletic director Eric Nee said he couldn't comment on Travis' departure.

The Wolves went 18-11 and captured a regional championship under Travis.

Buss wants to build on last year's postseason success, which included a 9-8 win over Sun Prairie East in the regional final last month.

"We're going to use last year as a jumping stone to learn and grow from but we also have to understand that we're going to make some big changes because we lost some guys," Buss said.

All-conference players Jackson Hunley and Jaiden Jung are among the five seniors the Wolves must replace.

For situations like this, Buss turns to his coaching mentor, Rob Hamilton, a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer he speaks with daily.

Buss will also rely on his familiarity with the team's younger players, who will have bigger roles this season.

"These kids I'm going to have at West already played for me on the freshman team when it was just Sun Prairie, so I'm very familiar with the players and we have good comfortability with one another," Buss said.

Four candidates were considered for the position but Buss' high-energy coaching style was the difference maker.

Nee said that energy is needed, not only from current players but also from the youth program that serves as a pipeline for future talent.

"I think the big thing was the experience coach Buss brought along with his vision for the program, maintaining a close relationship with the East staff and his involvement in the youth program," Nee said.

