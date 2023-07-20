SUN PRAIRIE — A desire for unity between the two Sun Prairie high schools led to Sun Prairie West hiring Aaron Buss as its new baseball coach on Tuesday.
For the last 13 years, Buss has been at Sun Prairie East serving as an assistant coach for both the baseball and football teams.
He's also a former player, having played center field at UW-Whitewater from 1991-93.
"Last year it seemed like West against East and the district is pushing for unity, so I thought it was time for me to run my own program and I thought it was a good fit knowing that me and the East coach are good friends who can work together," Buss said.
The 50-year-old Buss will take over for Quentin Travis, who
led the program during its inaugural season. Sun Prairie West athletic director Eric Nee said he couldn't comment on Travis' departure.
The Wolves went 18-11 and captured a regional championship under Travis.
Buss wants to build on last year's postseason success, which included a
9-8 win over Sun Prairie East in the regional final last month.
"We're going to use last year as a jumping stone to learn and grow from but we also have to understand that we're going to make some big changes because we lost some guys," Buss said.
All-conference players Jackson Hunley and Jaiden Jung are among the five seniors the Wolves must replace.
For situations like this, Buss turns to his coaching mentor, Rob Hamilton, a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer he speaks with daily.
Buss will also rely on his familiarity with the team's younger players, who will have bigger roles this season.
"These kids I'm going to have at West already played for me on the freshman team when it was just Sun Prairie, so I'm very familiar with the players and we have good comfortability with one another," Buss said.
Four candidates were considered for the position but Buss' high-energy coaching style was the difference maker.
Nee said that energy is needed, not only from current players but also from the youth program that serves as a pipeline for future talent.
"I think the big thing was the experience coach Buss brought along with his vision for the program, maintaining a close relationship with the East staff and his involvement in the youth program," Nee said.
Here's the scene as 4 Madison-area baseball teams competed in a sectional
Middleton's Wyatt Baird rips an RBI single during the second inning in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove's Kaden Connor catches a throw from Dom Najacht (17) before turning a double play during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove's James Cullison connects on a pitch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West's Easton Davenport fires a throw to first base for an out in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Jack DeTienne delivers a pitch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Tre Grignon readies a throw to first base for an out during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove's Nick Guidici tries to slide back into first base during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Hayden Hellenbrand readies a throw to first base during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West's Jackson Hunley delivers a pitch in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Jackson Guerrero rips a single during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Atticus Marse celebrates after his RBI double during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove's Miles Nelson, left, and Mac Vesperman, right, celebrate after scoring the opening two runs in Tuesday's second WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove's Cal Moreau fires a pitch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove's Dom Najacht smacks a two-run single during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West's Ben Olson tries to bring in a diving catch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West's Brady Rhoads looks in a pickoff throw during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West's Julian Torres-Otero connects on a pitch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Charlie Tompach, center, fires a relay throw during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Aiden Haack, left, celebrates after Alex Fernandez slid home for a go-ahead run during Tuesday's second WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie West's Casey Wambach speeds around third base to score the opening run in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional semifinal at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Mason Armstrong races home to score a run during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Alden Cleary looks in a pickoff throw during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Owen Davis snares a throw for an out during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Hayden Hellenbrand high fives Dylan Klock (5) after his leaping catch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Jacob Guerrero swings at a pitch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Dylan Klock readies a throw to first base during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Nate Novinska makes a throw to first base during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Braden Rozga makes a pitch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Marc Wareing fist bumps first base coach Jamie Guerrero during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Nolan Witkowski delivers a pitch during Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional championship game at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
NILE MCNAIR, STATE JOURNAL
