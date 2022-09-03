8 Wiscnews-area high school girls swim and dive athletes to know

Baraboo returns a handful of swimmers that had a successful run at Division 2 state last season. McKenzie Stute and Anna Balfanz are back— a pair of all-state selections.

Payton Flowers is developing into a name to know in Division 2. She had the best performance by a freshman in the 50-yard freestyle. Flowers was important to the Norskies' eighth-place finish at state.

Sauk Prairie will look to put an individual on the podium this year. The Eagles had six swimmers qualify for individual events on their way to ninth-place at state.

Here are the eight Wiscnews-area high school girls swim and dive athletes to know.

McKenzie Stute, jr., Baraboo

McKenzie Stute Baraboo's McKenzie Stute swims the 200-yard individual medley during Saturday's Badger Conference meet in McFarland.

Best strokes: 100 breaststroke, 1:07.32

Something to know: Stute's best performance at state came in the 100 breaststroke, where she placed fifth (1:07.32). She also performed well in the 100 at the DeForest Sectional, where she finished fourth (1:07.53). In addition to her individual performances, Stute was important in the Thunderbirds podium finish at Division 2 state in the 200 medley relay where they placed third (1:46.16). Stute's finish in the 100 breaststroke at state earned her all-state honorable mention in the event— first through third place finishes at Division 2 state qualify swimmers for all-state, fourth through sixth place qualifies for all-state honorable mention.

Anna Balfanz, sr., Baraboo

Anna Balfanz Baraboo junior Anna Balfanz smiles as she looks at the video board after finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle at last Saturday's WIAA Div…

Best strokes: 50 freestyle, :24.00; 100 backstroke, :56.88

Something to know: Balfanz earned an automatic all-state selection for her third-place 50 freestyle finish at state last season (:24.00). She also earned all-state honorable mention in the 100 backstroke with a fifth-place finish (:56.88).

Kaylee Oleson, so., Sauk Prairie

Sauk 200 free duo Sauk Prairie freshman Kaylee Oleson takes a breath alongside senior Kassandra Miller (top) during the first heat of the 200-yard freestyle dur…

Best strokes: 100-yard butterfly, :59.76; 200 freestyle, 2:01.29

Something to know: The sophomore qualified for Division 2 state in four events: 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. She finished 13th in both the 100 (:59.76) and 200 freestyle (2:01.29) at state. In the 200 freestyle relay, Oleson and the Eagles finished fifth (1:39.56). The Eagles placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.29).

Savannah Acker, jr., Sauk Prairie

Savannah Acker Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley during Tuesday's dual meet at Baraboo.

Best strokes: 100 backstroke, :58.86

Something to know: Acker qualified for state in two individual races— the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley in 2021. She cracked the top-ten in the 100 backstroke (10th, :58.86). The junior finished third at the DeForest Sectional in the 100 backstroke (:57.81) and second in the 200 IM (2:08.80).

Riley Talmage, sr., Sauk Prairie

Riley Talmage Sauk Prairie's Riley Talmage swims the 500-yard freestyle during a dual meet at Baraboo on Sept. 8.

Best strokes: 500 freestyle, 5:21.22

Something to know: Talmage topped her 500 freestyle performance at sectionals (5:21.97) with an eighth-place finish in the event at state (5:21.22). She also competed in the Eagles' 400 freestyle relay where they finished seventh at state alongside teammate Oleson.

Isabella Stout, jr., Baraboo

Best strokes: 200 freestyle, 2:06.59

Something to know: As a sophomore, Stout placed 10th at sectionals in the 200 freestyle (2:06.59). She helped the Thunderbirds to a 13th place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.27) and 11th in the 400 freestyle (3:43.85).

Payton Flowers, so., DeForest

Payton Flowers DeForest freshman Payton Flowers looks at the scoreboard in disbelief after winning the 50-yard freestyle during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 De…

Best strokes: 50 freestyle, :24.21

Something to know: The freshman earned all-state honorable mention for her fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle at Division 2 state (:24.21). She also aided the Norskies in the 200 freestyle relay (3rd, 1:39.00) and 200 medley relay (5th, 1:48.15) at state.

Joss Hoffman, jr., DeForest

Joss Hoffman DeForest sophomore Joss Hoffman takes a breath during the butterfly leg of the 200-yard individual medley during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 De…

Best strokes: 100 butterfly, :59.93

Something to know: Hoffman improved upon her sectional time at state, where she placed 14th in the 100 butterfly (:59.93). She swam the event in 1:00.48 at the DeForest Sectional. The junior was also on the Norskies 200 medley relay team that placed fifth alongside Flowers.