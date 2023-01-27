 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

8 high school sports stars of the night: Sun Prairie United edges D.C. Everest

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Adrien Kreitlow, Otto Meyer and Easton Lemke, Sun Prairie United boys hockey: Kreitlow and Meyer scored the goals and Lemke made 29 saves as United edged Schofield D.C. Everest 2-1.

Reagan Briggs and Paige Lambe, Verona girls basketball: Briggs scored 28 points — 23 in the first half — and Lambe 20 in an 87-21 win over Madison West.

People are also reading…

Eli Selk, Devin Johnson and Jake Bova, Waunakee: Selk (18 points), Johnson (16) and Bova (15) led the Warriors to an 81-65 win over Monona Grove.

From the box

  • Isaiah Erb scored 19 points to lead Monona Grove in its loss to Waunakee.

  • Kaden Stracke made 26 saves as Sauk Prairie defeated Muskego 4-2.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kay Adams' Reaction to the Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett - Up & Adams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics