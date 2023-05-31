Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Middleton's Ethan Bo will seek redemption during this week's WIAA boys individual state tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium after he finished as the Division 1 singles runner-up last year.

Matches for the 100th annual event begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will resume at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Day 3 will feature consolation and championship semifinals and finals matches.

Here are several things to know about the event.

The basics

Admission for the event is $9 per day for adults and students. Tickets for the event may be purchased at the WIAA website at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Tennis.

Parking is available at UW near Nielsen Tennis Stadium, and there typically is a parking charge on weekdays.

Players from a total of 76 teams qualified for the state tournament, including 52 from Division 1 and 24 for Division 2.

The schedule

All first-round matches will be played Thursday, with competition through the quarterfinals being held Friday.

Saturday's schedule: Consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; championship singles semifinals, 9 a.m.; championship Division 2 doubles semifinals, 9:30 a.m.; championship Division 1 semifinals, 9:45 a.m.

Championship matches for both singles and doubles will start immediately after the semifinals.

Last year's results

Bo, who was the fifth seed, lost to Neenah's Solomon Dunsirn 6-2, 6-0 in the Division 1 singles championship match.

Alex Deubel and Ben Brandel of Arrowhead won the Division 1 doubles championship over Sun Prairie's Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock.

In Division 2, top-seeded Max Watchmaker of University School won the Division 2 singles championship over Teddy Wong of Dominican/Eastbrook Academy.

West Salem's Jack and Kyle Hehli won the Division 2 doubles championship in straight sets over Pranav Gogineni and Vibhu Guda of Brookfield Academy.

Division 1 singles

Bo, who earned the No. 3 seed, was one of five Madison-area players seeded in the top 16.

Middleton teammates Koji Heineman (20-3) and Alexander Bo (23-0) were seeded No. 6 and No. 15, respectively.

Madison West's Ethan Yu (16-6) earned the No. 7 seed and Everett Reid (13-9) the No. 16. This is the second straight year both have made the state tournament.

Other Madison-area qualifiers include Madison La Follette senior Glenn Conway; Madison Memorial senior Juan Gallego; Sun Prairie United junior Nikko Vilwock; Oregon seniors Kyle Barnish and Nicholas Schaefer; and Verona senior Ryder Broadbridge and junior Justin Hutchcoft.

Division 1 doubles

Three Madison-area pairings headline doubles play.

Middleton seniors Neel Mukherjee and Jonathan Kim (17-1) are the No. 2 seed and earned a first-round bye.

Madison Memorial senior Sam Weinbach and junior Gokul Kamath (15-5) are seeded 12th. This is the pairing's first year together after Kamath reached the state tournament in singles last year, while Weinbach qualified in doubles.

Madison West junior Joey Kaji and senior Mason Dean (13-13) are seeded 14th after reaching state for the second consecutive year.

Other Madison-area qualifiers include the teams of Verona seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass; Middleton junior Ilya Rice and freshman Caden Cheng; Madison La Follette seniors Simon Kuhlow and Noah Freeman; Waunakee juniors George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth; Madison West junior Sean Walsh and sophomore Grant Shadman; Madison Memorial sophomore Patrick Yu and Tommy Spelsberg; and Oregon seniors Gordon Zheng and Charlie Barnish.

Division 2 singles

Madison Edgewood's Mark Miller (15-6) will start his postseason at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Finn Milleman of Catholic Memorial.

Portage junior Owen Benck (17-6) returns to the state tournament, where he bowed out in the first round last year.

The top seed in Division 2 is Max Watchmaker (17-2) from the University School.

Division 2 doubles

Two Madison Edgewood doubles pairings qualified for the Division 2 doubles state tournament.

The tandem of senior Hans Sprinkman and junior Joe Powless enter the tournament with an 18-2 record.

Junior Mason Robinson and freshman Mac Yackee (12-7) are both making their first state tournament appearance.

Xavier juniors Nick Bittner and Nate Hall (18-0) are the top-seeded team in the bracket.

