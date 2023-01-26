 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

7 high school sports stars of the night: McFarland boys basketball routs Clinton

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Dadon Gillen and Aidan Chislom, McFarland boys basketball: Gillen (26) and Chislom (22) combined for 48 points to propel the Spartans past Clinton 88-51.

Jacob Koon, Jonah Koon and Nolan Wallace, Madison Abundant Life boys basketball: Jacob scored 17 points, Jonah and Wallace each scored 15 and the Challengers powered past Orfordville Parkview 88-58.

People are also reading…

Martha Guelker and Audrey Seefeld, Sun Prairie gymnastics: Guelker won the balance beam and floor exercise events and Seefeld captured the all-around to lead Sun Prairie (133.075) past Madison Memorial (130.025), Madison United (122.725) and Madison West (119.675).

From the box

  • Corbin Wardrop scored 21 points in Sauk Prairie’s 58-50 victory over Madison Edgewood.

  • Kylar Clemens (160 pounds) recorded a pin in 48 seconds as Lodi downed Waunakee 59-12.

  • Olivia Neis scored 14 points and Delaney Nyenhuis had 12 in Oregon’s 53-47 win over Cuba City.

  • Ana Bollig (32.950) and Eva Szczepanski (32.850) finished 1-2 in the all-around to lead Middleton past Janesville Parker 131.725-115.750.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Chucky Hepburn progressed as Wisconsin men's basketball freshman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics