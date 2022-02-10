6 things to know as Sun Prairie West begins filling out coaching staffs

A coaching candidate who is energetic and student-focused definitely catches Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee’s attention.

Nee saw those qualities during an interview with Josh O’Connor, who last week was named the first football coach for Sun Prairie West High School.

“I could see how he could relate to our students in there,” Nee said about O’Connor, an Oconomowoc teacher and coach. “I love when somebody comes into an interview and they are high tempo, they are energetic and they are passionate about what they are talking about. That’s Josh in a nutshell.”

With the new high school on schedule to open in the fall, Nee and his staff, notably Deb Harbort and Mindy Ripp, are leading a Sun Prairie school district group effort to identify and select the new Wolves’ coaches for 2022-23. That, of course, comes amid their daily duties for the current high school, which will be called Sun Prairie East.

It is another major project following the recent planning and construction of the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

“I would say this is the biggest undertaking because this has been a three-year process and there has been so many pieces to it,” Nee said. “You just think back to (having to work on) the conference realignment for football. That affects why we did that because of the additional high school (Sun Prairie East and West will be in the Badger Large Conference for football). And then throw COVID on top of it.

“Obviously, maintaining, what we have here at Sun Prairie (High School) right now, to make sure I am serving all of our stakeholders here, but also preparing for all of our stakeholders at West and what we need to have over there, it’s been a big undertaking, whether it’s been the committee work or everything we’ve done to this point.

“But I think the biggest thing to note is it’s not me doing this alone. I have so many great people around me. … It is a group effort.”

And he is excited about what’s to come.

“The school is unbelievably beautiful,” he said.

Here is an inside look at building a new school’s athletics program and six things to know:

What is the timeline for hiring new coaches?

First, Sun Prairie is seeking to fill coaching positions for the fall sports season.

In addition to football (O’Connor), the Sun Prairie West Wolves' coaches have been announced for girls volleyball (Bryttany Dove), boys soccer (Mike McIntosh) and boys and girls cross country (co-head coaches Megan Nelson and Derek Johnsrud).

Hires for girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming will follow.

The girls golf coach should be announced next week and interviews for girls tennis were done Feb. 3.

While Nee said the school district has received a good response from applicants in most of the sports, Sun Prairie still was seeking candidates for the girls swimming job, Nee said.

Winter sports jobs then will be posted in two or three weeks. After the current winter sports season, Sun Prairie will tackle selecting West’s coaches for next winter.

And then the search and selection process will begin for West’s spring sports coaches (assistant coaches also will be hired for the teams in all seasons).

Who can apply?

Coaches at the current high school must apply for a West coaching opening, just like any other internal or external candidates. Being employed by the Sun Prairie school district isn’t a prerequisite.

“We will take the most qualified candidate,” Nee said.

For instance, Nelson, who was co-head coach with Matt Roe for girls and boys cross country last fall, needed to apply for the job at West.

Dove and Alivia Holman served as co-head coaches for Sun Prairie girls volleyball last fall, with the two coaches set to direct the two schools’ programs in 2022.

Nee said he’s not a big believer in co-head coaches because “I think it’s difficult for the kids and difficult for the coaches.”

But he said since Dove and Holman were such knowledgeable candidates and he knew there would be the need for a West coach, they were hired as co-coaches for this past season, replacing longtime coach T.J. Rantala.

“It was a good fit,” Nee said. “It was a great way to keep both of them in the school district. That was big-time on why we did what we did.”

What is the interview process?

In December, Nee and his staff put together an organizational checklist of what had to be done and setting up the timeline for getting those tasks finished, including posting the jobs, developing questions and pre-task assignments for potential candidates and preparing for interviews.

“Everything is Google Docs nowadays,” he said.

Nee and his staff were common denominators for interviews, which often also included administrators, parent representatives, coaches and future West students who will be in that specific sport.

“It’s a lengthy process,” Nee said. “It’s a lot of documents. It’s something that keeps us organized getting through the process with this. It’s a team effort.”

How will Sun Prairie organize its athletic department?

Nee is scheduled to become the athletic director overseeing both schools and he will oversee the middle schools, which will have sports coordinators. He also will oversee the pool and performance arts managers and potentially a Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium manager (if added).

There will be a dean of athletics at East (James Ertel) and West (LaRon Ragsdale).

“It provides so we have equity across the board and consistency,” Nee said.

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who also is the Madison School District athletic director overseeing the four public schools, said the benefits of district oversight are twofold:

“School-based athletic directors can focus on staff and student needs and leadership development along with the organizational and operational tasks to keep things moving. District athletic directors help keep co-curriculars as a lens for budget and policy decisions, can implement change and update policies, and connect with outside organizations and the community to increase the support for the school-based athletic directors and programs.”

Schlitz said there is consistency and shared support by better staffing the co-curricular programming and time to do the work and provide leadership.

Will there be coaching openings to fill at Sun Prairie East?

Coaches at the current high school could be mulling retirement or whether to return next school year.

Sun Prairie East will have a few coaching openings for next school year, Nee said. That includes cross country because Roe stepped down as a co-head coach after last season. His son will be a junior at West next school year, and Roe plans to apply for an assistant cross country job at West.

After leading Cardinals' teams, Roe said his family now will become a Wolves' family.

“With the schools splitting, it was a good time for me to take a step back,” Roe said in an email. “Megan and Derek had both expressed interest in leading the new program at Sun Prairie West. I can't think of a better situation than having two young coaches with a great vision for how they want to create and run that team.”

Will Sun Prairie have co-ops?

Sun Prairie West and East will have independent programs for the fall sports, Nee said.

In winter, girls hockey — the Cap City Cougars — has a pre-existing co-op that includes multiple schools from the area. That will remain in place.

Nee said the Sun Prairie school board will be informed Feb. 28 about specific plans to have other co-ops in winter sports for 2022-23 at Sun Prairie West. Co-ops between the two schools will be called “Sun Prairie United.”

Spring sports aren’t expected to have co-ops.

For the past two-and-a-half years, Sun Prairie has had an athletics and activities configuration committee, which met every other week at the start, he said. Participation numbers for the past three years in the various sports, plus numbers for youth sports and in eighth grade, were examined.

The school district set new boundaries for 2022-23 for its elementary, middle and high schools (which are grades 9-12) — boundaries that can be found on the district website.

Nee said there isn’t necessarily a true, dedicated line to easily explain the boundaries (such as saying U.S. 151 or Bird Street). Students weren’t able to be grandfathered into remaining at East, he said. Enrollments are expected to be similar for the two high schools.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.