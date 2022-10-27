6 things to know about Madison-area high school sports this week

With high school sports in full swing, it can be tough to keep up with all of the action. From game action to off-the-field contributions, learn more about the area athletes and teams we've been keeping an eye on.

1. Setting the stage

While no two sports are exactly alike, there are often overlapping skill sets. Reporter Mark McMullen takes a look this week at why the setter position in volleyball is so vital to a team's success and how setters are similar to quarterbacks on the gridiron. With players at both positions needing to show leadership and an in-depth knowledge of the game, they each must remain confident and focused under pressure.

From getting an early start in middle school to developing chemistry with teammates and building a knowledge of the game, McMullen looks at how setters today are getting the most of their skills.

Why setters are most important position in girls volleyball Many believe the setters share similar traits and qualities in volleyball to that of a quarterback in football.

2. Stepping into the spotlight

In this week's athlete spotlight, reporter Jon Masson highlights the contributions of Madison West cross country runner Alex Ivey during and away from competition. From his top athletic achievement and favorite moment with his teammates, get to know more about the senior.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Madison West's Alex Ivey in this week's high school sports spotlight To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsport@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

You can also check out the complete weekly spotlight series below, featuring area athletes from swimming, football, volleyball and more.

Meet the Madison-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series The State Journal recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email wsjsports@madison.com and ex…

3. Giving it their all

In game action this week, our crew covered football, soccer, cross country and volleyball.

Starting on the gridiron, reporter Jon Masson was again on hand as Big Eight Conference champion Verona hosted Milwaukee Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 playoff opener. In what turned out to be a defensive battle, the second-seeded Wildcats fell at home to the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers 3-0.

Despite allowing just a field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter, Verona couldn't get on the board as its offense struggled to move the ball all game.

The following day, reporter Jon Masson was again in Verona, this time as the boys soccer team hosted Sun Prairie West with the regional championship on the line.

The Wildcats won the title behind a strong performance from junior forward Connor Gage, who had two goals and two assists in the 5-1 win in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

The victory capped an eventful week for Gage, who also became the program's leading goal scorer earlier in the week before making a verbal commitment to play soccer at the University of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin soccer commit Connor Gage sparks Verona to regional title It's been quite a week for Connor Gage, who reached a career milestone and pledged his commitment to play for the Badgers.

Reporter Jon Masson was also on hand the later that night in Middleton as the Cardinals girls volleyball team hosted Monona Grove.

With Middleton looking to avenge a frustrating finish a year ago, the second-seeded Cardinals swept the seventh-seeded Silver Eagles to claim a WIAA Division 1 regional title in front of their home crowd.

Trio of Division 1 recruits power Middleton girls to volleyball regional title Middleton used its height advantage to overpower Monona Grove and capture a girls volleyball regional championship.

Over in DeForest earlier Saturday, reporter Sean Davis took in the cross country action at the Division 1 DeForest sectional.

Waunakee sophomore Cianna Wipperfurth, who finished fourth at the previous week’s Badger East Conference meet, won the girls race as the only runner to break 19 minutes with a time of 18:55.9, helping the Warriors take home the team title with 47 points.

The Madison West boys team earned its 44th all-time appearance on the state stage after the Regents, paced by five runners in the top 13, won the sectional title over runner-up Middleton.

How cross country runners used different strategies at talented DeForest sectional Seven teams were ranked in the top 20 entering Saturday's "mini-state" competition. Local state qualifiers varied their approaches in training and race-day strategies.

4. Star-studded performances

We also recognized area athletes who shined in high school sports action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Starting things off with play on Thursday, we had stars from Madison Edgewood and McFarland boys soccer and Sauk Prairie and DeForest girls volleyball.

After play on Friday night, we recognized contributions from members of the Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie East, Madison Edgewood and Waunakee football teams.

After play on Saturday, stars that were honored came from Middleton and Madison Edgewood girls tennis, Monona Grove boys soccer and Oregon cross country.

5. Lessons learned

3 things we learned about Madison-area high school volleyball from regionals Two new coaches have led two area teams to the sectional semifinals, and there are a couple stacked sectional brackets.

3 things we learned about Madison-area high school boys soccer from regionals Area powers have taken different paths back to the WIAA sectionals, including a reigning state champion responding from some early lumps.

3 things we learned in Madison-area high school football after the first round of WIAA playoffs Area teams are throwing in wrinkles to their offenses while the defenses survived early tests in the first round. Here's what's next.

6. Looking ahead

With high school football season flying by, the first round of the playoffs is already in the books. See how area teams fared to kick off postseason action and find out who's advancing to the second round.

In coaching news, Madison La Follette decided to keep things in-house when looking for a new boys basketball coach. Torrance Holmes, a 2006 La Follette graduate, has been a coach in program for the last four years, most recently as junior varsity head coach. Holmes will be taking over the program from Curtel Robinson, now the Verona coach.