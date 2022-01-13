6 things to know about high school sports and the WIAA postseason as COVID-19 surge continues

Will there be mask mandates during the postseason?

Local guidelines, including in counties such as Dane County that currently have mask mandates, will continue to be followed.

“The mask mandate was in place for the state girls tennis tournament this fall (in Madison) and it went off without a hitch,” Hauser said. “The fans really complied well. We don’t anticipate it to be a management issue. It’s what needs to be done.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to have full capacity. We are cautiously optimistic that the mandates will be reasonable. Time will tell."

Is the winter postseason in jeopardy?

Hauser and Dow, who formerly was Stoughton’s athletic director, said the WIAA is prepared to adjust but there are no plans right now to alter the postseason.

“I wish I had a crystal ball to see where this is going right now, but, based on some of the things I’m hearing, I think we might be in good shape by the time we get to March — or better shape … better shape than we are right now,” Hauser said. “But we are cautiously optimistic.”