6 high school sports stars of the weekend: Mallory Reiser becomes fastest girls runner in Stoughton history

Here’s who shined in the weekend’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mallory Reiser, Stoughton girls cross country Reiser broke the Vikings’ record with a time of 18:57.7 at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville. The record was held by Nikki Staffen (18:58.7) set in 2014. Reiser finished seventh out of 258 runners. The Vikings finished 29th.

Waunakee girls cross country: The Warriors (102 points) won the Midwest Invite, led by Cianna Wipperfurth, who placed sixth (18:54.8). Teammate Emily Berger placed 10th (19:13.7).

Morgan Heilman, Monona Grove swim and dive: Heilman won the 100-yard freestyle (55.42) and 100 backstroke (59.48) at the Eagle Jay Invite. She swam on the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.58) and 200 medley relay (1:54.44) teams that placed first. The Silver Eagles (600) won the meet.

Mateo Alvarado Venegas, Sun Prairie West cross country: Venegas placed second (16:21.4) out of 195 runners at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays. The Wolves finished 12th.

Alyse Block, Oregon girls swim and dive: The freshman won the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.24) and 200 individual medley (2:12.29) at the Plymouth Invite. She also swam for the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.55) and 400 freestyle relay (3:41.21) teams that placed first. The Panthers (510) finished second.

Joseph Stoddard, Mount Horeb boys XC: Stoddard placed fourth (15:27.4) out of 315 runners at the Midwest Invite. The Vikings placed 20th (615), while Verona finished third (165).

From the box

Garrett Lenzendorf was threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns in Waunakee’s 52-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Friday.

Alex Van Ooyen caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in DeForest’s 33-7 win over Monona Grove on Friday.

Mike Valitchka caught four passes for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Verona’s 27-20 win over Madison Memorial on Friday.

Cole Larson scored for McFarland boys soccer in a 1-0 win over Mount Horeb.

Naisha Nagpal won at No. 1 singles in Verona’s 4-2 win over Kenosha Indian Trail in girls tennis.

Grace Huang won at No. 2 singles in Madison West’s 5-2 win over Brookfield Central.

